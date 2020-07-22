Search

Advanced search

Luxury hotel that cold-fogs rooms is back to 85pc capacity

PUBLISHED: 07:47 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:14 22 July 2020

Norfolk Mead Hotel Coltishall has introduced a range of coronavirus measures, so much so they have been AA and VisitEngland accredited. Danni Bowler Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norfolk Mead Hotel Coltishall has introduced a range of coronavirus measures, so much so they have been AA and VisitEngland accredited. Danni Bowler Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

Cold-fogging rooms and temperature checks are among a raft of measures introduced by a Norfolk hotel as it fights back from lockdown.

Norfolk Mead Hotel owners Anna Duttson and husband James Holliday. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLYNorfolk Mead Hotel owners Anna Duttson and husband James Holliday. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

The Norfolk Mead Hotel in Coltishall has been certified as ‘AA Covid Confident’ by the AA Hotel and Hospitality services as well as receiving the ‘We’re Good To Go’ industry stamp by VisitEngland.

Both bodies require extensive proof of safety for staff and guests, which includes training, risk assessments and cleaning processes.

Norfolk Mead Hotel Coltishall has introduced a range of coronavirus measures, so much so they have been AA and VisitEngland accredited. Alec Todd & Danni Bowler, Norfolk Mead Team Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANNorfolk Mead Hotel Coltishall has introduced a range of coronavirus measures, so much so they have been AA and VisitEngland accredited. Alec Todd & Danni Bowler, Norfolk Mead Team Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

James Holliday and Anna Duttson, owners of The Norfolk Mead Hotel, have achieved these accolades by cold-fogging rooms every 72 hours, taking temperatures of staff and guests, and introducing Perspex screens and PPE.

Mr Holliday said: “One of the hardest things about lockdown was not knowing how comfortable people would be about returning to the hospitality sector.

Norfolk Mead Hotel Coltishall has introduced a range of coronavirus measures, so much so they have been AA and VisitEngland accredited. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANNorfolk Mead Hotel Coltishall has introduced a range of coronavirus measures, so much so they have been AA and VisitEngland accredited. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

“But as soon as it was announced we could reopen we had a big meeting and began immediately ordering items to ensure safety.

“So far, the feedback from guests has been great. They like it as it doesn’t feel too much like a hospital but they feel safe and secure.

Norfolk Mead Hotel Coltishall has introduced a range of coronavirus measures, so much so they have been AA and VisitEngland accredited. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANNorfolk Mead Hotel Coltishall has introduced a range of coronavirus measures, so much so they have been AA and VisitEngland accredited. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

“The information is forever changing and we’ve made sure we’ve always been one step ahead.”

You may also want to watch:

Since reopening on July 4, Mr Holliday said the hotel was running at 85pc capacity which he added was a “great recovery” from a business perspective.

But the biggest challenge is continuing to hold weddings at the hotel, which normally hosts around 100 a year.

Norfolk Mead Hotel Coltishall has introduced a range of coronavirus measures, so much so they have been AA and VisitEngland accredited. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANNorfolk Mead Hotel Coltishall has introduced a range of coronavirus measures, so much so they have been AA and VisitEngland accredited. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Mr Holliday said 65 guests had already postponed weddings, while a few were waiting to see if the government guidelines changed.

He added: “It has not been easy all round and I know there has been a lot of emotional stress for couples. We could really do with some more guidelines from the government.”

Meanwhile, the restaurant at the hotel, which has joined the ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme, is also part of the government’s scheme slashing VAT on hospitality services.

As a result, all food items on the menu have been reduced.

Mr Holliday added: “I think it is amazing value and I will certainly look to go and try other places.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Man and woman found dead after police force way into home

The bodies of a man and a woman were found at a house in Oxford Avenue, Gorleston-on-Sea, on Tuesday evening. Picture: Google

Town kebab shop given six months to quit building

Kebab shop owner, Ahmed Farag (right) and employee, Mohamed Abdelhafez (left).Thetford Kebab House is set to close after Thetford Town Council terminated the business's lease at The Shambles. Photo: Emily Thomson

13 of the best beer gardens in Norfolk

There are plenty of brilliant beer gardens in Norfolk to visit this summer. Pictured is the Acle Bridge Inn. Picture: James Bass

People are stumped as more and more random teacups appear on A47 roundabout

Teacups and even a teapot have sprung up on a roundabout in Gorleston bewildering locals who have also reported plates in other locations Picture: Jason Paving and Landscape

Revealed: Ratings for every Norfolk and Waveney GP surgery

Boughton Surgery had one of the lowest patient per GP. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

‘It is so wrong’ - Facebook group urging boycott of village slammed by locals

Beach Road is a holiday hub for tourists, and a call to boycott attractions just as the holiday seasons tries to slip back into gear has caused

‘An unholy mess’: social club reopens despite legal challenge from community centre

Caister-on-Sea Social Club gathering for their Christmas event. Photo: Moya Pateman

People are stumped as more and more random teacups appear on A47 roundabout

Teacups and even a teapot have sprung up on a roundabout in Gorleston bewildering locals who have also reported plates in other locations Picture: Jason Paving and Landscape

Town kebab shop given six months to quit building

Kebab shop owner, Ahmed Farag (right) and employee, Mohamed Abdelhafez (left).Thetford Kebab House is set to close after Thetford Town Council terminated the business's lease at The Shambles. Photo: Emily Thomson

Coronavirus probe call over high number of cases in west Norfolk

A call has been made for an inquiry into why coronavirus cases were higher in west Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man and woman found dead after police force way into home

The bodies of a man and a woman were found at a house in Oxford Avenue, Gorleston-on-Sea, on Tuesday evening. Picture: Google

‘Two loud bangs’ wake residents as charity van torched

A van belonging to the Benjamin Foundation charity was gutted by fire in Holt. Picture: Benjamin Foundation

Luxury hotel that cold-fogs rooms is back to 85pc capacity

Norfolk Mead Hotel Coltishall has introduced a range of coronavirus measures, so much so they have been AA and VisitEngland accredited. Danni Bowler Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Revealed: The EIGHT big Norwich schemes if it gets £25m

St Andrews Hall, and Blackfriars Hall, known together as The Halls, could be refurbished. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Thousands of acres could be ‘rewilded’ under new nature network

Campaign group Rewilding Britain is launching a new network aiming to 'rewild' 300,000 acres of land in the next three years. Rewilding projects already under way in East Anglia include the Wild Ken Hill estate in West Norfolk (pictured). Picture: Wild Ken Hill