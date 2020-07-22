Luxury hotel that cold-fogs rooms is back to 85pc capacity

Norfolk Mead Hotel Coltishall has introduced a range of coronavirus measures, so much so they have been AA and VisitEngland accredited.

Cold-fogging rooms and temperature checks are among a raft of measures introduced by a Norfolk hotel as it fights back from lockdown.

The Norfolk Mead Hotel in Coltishall has been certified as ‘AA Covid Confident’ by the AA Hotel and Hospitality services as well as receiving the ‘We’re Good To Go’ industry stamp by VisitEngland.

Both bodies require extensive proof of safety for staff and guests, which includes training, risk assessments and cleaning processes.

James Holliday and Anna Duttson, owners of The Norfolk Mead Hotel, have achieved these accolades by cold-fogging rooms every 72 hours, taking temperatures of staff and guests, and introducing Perspex screens and PPE.

Mr Holliday said: “One of the hardest things about lockdown was not knowing how comfortable people would be about returning to the hospitality sector.

“But as soon as it was announced we could reopen we had a big meeting and began immediately ordering items to ensure safety.

“So far, the feedback from guests has been great. They like it as it doesn’t feel too much like a hospital but they feel safe and secure.

“The information is forever changing and we’ve made sure we’ve always been one step ahead.”

Since reopening on July 4, Mr Holliday said the hotel was running at 85pc capacity which he added was a “great recovery” from a business perspective.

But the biggest challenge is continuing to hold weddings at the hotel, which normally hosts around 100 a year.

Mr Holliday said 65 guests had already postponed weddings, while a few were waiting to see if the government guidelines changed.

He added: “It has not been easy all round and I know there has been a lot of emotional stress for couples. We could really do with some more guidelines from the government.”

Meanwhile, the restaurant at the hotel, which has joined the ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme, is also part of the government’s scheme slashing VAT on hospitality services.

As a result, all food items on the menu have been reduced.

Mr Holliday added: “I think it is amazing value and I will certainly look to go and try other places.”