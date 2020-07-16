“Like nothing seen in Norwich before” - New restaurant and hotel to open in city

Keiron Bullon outside the Magdalen Road building which will be transformed into Urban Stays and Urban Lounge. Picture: Keiron Bullen Archant

A new “one-of-a-kind” restaurant and hotel with an emphasis on mental health awareness is in store for the city centre.

Ink Addiction on Wensum Street, part of the Urban Bull collective. Picture: Keiron Bullen Ink Addiction on Wensum Street, part of the Urban Bull collective. Picture: Keiron Bullen

Construction is underway to transform a building on Magdalen Road into an ambitious development which features a restaurant and accommodation.

It is the brainchild of Keiron Bullen, the owner of Urban Bull Collective, which also counts tattoo studio Ink Addiction on Wensum Street as part of the portfolio.

Mental health awareness is set to be integral to all businesses with mental health training given to all staff members.

Meanwhile, the restaurant, which will also act as a community hub, will host free workshops and seminars on mental health.

Mr Bullen, 30, from Norwich, said: “Mental health means a lot to me and is too often shrugged off, so I will do my upmost to try and raise more awareness while giving back to the community.

“What we are creating is so different, it is not like anything Norwich has seen before, and is truly one-of-a-kind.”

Called Urban Lounge, the restaurant, which does not yet have an opening date, will serve “quirky” food with ingredients sourced from local suppliers.

The space will also house a neon art gallery and a plant shop.

Meanwhile the hotel, Urban Stays, on the top floor of the building, will include one family room for four people and one double room.

All fixtures and fittings will be custom made and prices are projected to be £100-£120 a night when it opens in the next four months.

Mr Bullen said: “We hope it brings outside people into Norwich and specifically into the NR3 area. It is a brilliant place to stay in the city as there are so many great pubs and restaurants, which we hope will be boosted by the development.”

“The goal is to be leaders of NR3 and to promote growth and sustainability in the area.”

The development has already been back by David Roylance, the manager of The Stanley pub, who said: “It’s great that the building is going to be used for something like this. We’ve already talked lots about how we can work together to give people the best of everything with complimentary offerings. They’ve got very exciting plans and we can’t wait for them to open.”