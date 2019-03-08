Video

Bakery recently named one of best in UK opens at Norwich Market

General Manager Isabel Brentnall on the new Bread Source stall in Norwich Market. picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

Get ready to crumble as a popular Norfolk bakery has opened a stall on Norwich Market selling breads and pastries.

Bread Source has opened their stall on Norwich Market. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Bread Source has opened their stall on Norwich Market. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Bread Source has opened in the former home of Norwich Providore who they previously supplied with wholesale baked goods.

The independent bakery first launched in Aylsham five years ago and in 2016 a cafe was opened in Upper St Giles Street in the city.

The team decided to open a market stall as they “already had a following” from the products they sold at Norwich Providore.

Isabel Brentnall, manager of Bread Source, said: “I think Norwich Market is getting much more vibrant with more food stalls and people are more conscious with where their food comes from and want locally made things.

“The cafe in Upper St Giles has been really popular and successful and there is lots of demand for us all around Norfolk so we wanted to expand the brand.

“There will be similar products at the stall but more types of bread on offer.”

The stall will also be kept in the family as Bread Source owner Steve Winter is taking it on from dad David who owned Norwich Providore and is retiring.

Among the tasty treats on offer include sausage rolls, pastries in flavours such as raspberry and pistachio and mixed fruit and custard, and hot cross buns and the stall also sells bread making accessories.

They also try and use local ingredients where possible and use Norfolk flour in their products.

The Aylsham bakery has recently impressed food writer Sarah Guy who discovered Bread Source while compiling her new book Europe’s Best Bakeries.

In a recent article for the Telegraph she named it among the top 20 in Britain and praised its provenance and “slow food approach”.

Mrs Brentnall added: “I think people really want to support independent businesses and have been really supportive of Bread Source.

“I guess we have been around for a while and have built up a good customer base.”

Bread Source is now open at Stalls 44-45 at Norwich Market.