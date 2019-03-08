Video

Norfolk bakery named one of best in UK

Owner of Bread Source, Steve Winter, and General Manager, Isabel Brentnall, inside their Bread Source store on Upper St Giles Street. The Aylsham shop has been named one of the best in the country. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

A Norfolk bakery business has impressed a prolific food writer who has named it one of the best in the country.

Writer Sarah Guy discovered Bread Source in Aylsham while compiling her new book Europe’s Best Bakeries.

In a recent article for the Telegraph she named it among the top 20 in Britain, saying: “Provenance is all here, and people who come to this whitewashed shop in the market town of Aylsham can rest assured their sourdoughs, baguettes and multigrains are at the vanguard of the slow-food revolution, having taken many hours to take shape.

“The densely satisfying sourdough, made from local flour, a little sea salt, water and some wild magic, is a daily bestseller, but weekend shoppers make a beeline for the granola loaf, with its sweet and sticky fruit and nut crust (coconut, hazelnut, fig and apricot all baked in) – perfect for an indulgent breakfast.”

The Norfolk business, which is owned by Steve Winter, is going from strength to strength in the region, with a new stall on Norwich Market adding to its bread empire - which as well as the Aylsham shop includes a shop and cafe on St Giles Street.

Reacting to being named one of Britain’s best bakeries, Bread Source said: “Thank you to all of our amazing customers; new and old for your incredible support over the years.

“We can’t wait to see where this amazing journey takes us next.”