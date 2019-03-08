Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise
Video

Norfolk bakery named one of best in UK

PUBLISHED: 11:59 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:07 01 April 2019

Owner of Bread Source, Steve Winter, and General Manager, Isabel Brentnall, inside their Bread Source store on Upper St Giles Street. The Aylsham shop has been named one of the best in the country. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Owner of Bread Source, Steve Winter, and General Manager, Isabel Brentnall, inside their Bread Source store on Upper St Giles Street. The Aylsham shop has been named one of the best in the country. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

A Norfolk bakery business has impressed a prolific food writer who has named it one of the best in the country.

Writer Sarah Guy discovered Bread Source in Aylsham while compiling her new book Europe’s Best Bakeries.

In a recent article for the Telegraph she named it among the top 20 in Britain, saying: “Provenance is all here, and people who come to this whitewashed shop in the market town of Aylsham can rest assured their sourdoughs, baguettes and multigrains are at the vanguard of the slow-food revolution, having taken many hours to take shape.

“The densely satisfying sourdough, made from local flour, a little sea salt, water and some wild magic, is a daily bestseller, but weekend shoppers make a beeline for the granola loaf, with its sweet and sticky fruit and nut crust (coconut, hazelnut, fig and apricot all baked in) – perfect for an indulgent breakfast.”

The Norfolk business, which is owned by Steve Winter, is going from strength to strength in the region, with a new stall on Norwich Market adding to its bread empire - which as well as the Aylsham shop includes a shop and cafe on St Giles Street.

READ MORE: City bakery to open stall on Norwich Market

Reacting to being named one of Britain’s best bakeries, Bread Source said: “Thank you to all of our amazing customers; new and old for your incredible support over the years.

“We can’t wait to see where this amazing journey takes us next.”

Most Read

Pozzick, Haze-bruh and Cossey: Council to erect new signs to help tourists visiting Norfolk

How the village sign at Happisburgh will now look. Picture Archant.

Investigation continues into devastating house fire

A cordon remains outside the house on Longview Close Picture: Chris Bishop

Man left with serious leg injuries after assault in Taverham

Taverham village sign

Heaven of seven and dancing to the promotion beat – six things learned from City’s victory at Boro

Onel Hernandez celebrates scoring the winner at Boro for City, to keep the Canaries flying high at the top of the Championship Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Rush hour tailbacks as work begins on busy junction

Work on footpaths has led to traffic lights on the busy roundabout junction between Park Road, Stanley Road and Denmark Street in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Most Read

Pozzick, Haze-bruh and Cossey: Council to erect new signs to help tourists visiting Norfolk

How the village sign at Happisburgh will now look. Picture Archant.

Investigation continues into devastating house fire

A cordon remains outside the house on Longview Close Picture: Chris Bishop

Man left with serious leg injuries after assault in Taverham

Taverham village sign

Heaven of seven and dancing to the promotion beat – six things learned from City’s victory at Boro

Onel Hernandez celebrates scoring the winner at Boro for City, to keep the Canaries flying high at the top of the Championship Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Rush hour tailbacks as work begins on busy junction

Work on footpaths has led to traffic lights on the busy roundabout junction between Park Road, Stanley Road and Denmark Street in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk bakery named one of best in UK

Owner of Bread Source, Steve Winter, and General Manager, Isabel Brentnall, inside their Bread Source store on Upper St Giles Street. The Aylsham shop has been named one of the best in the country. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Rush hour tailbacks as work begins on busy junction

Work on footpaths has led to traffic lights on the busy roundabout junction between Park Road, Stanley Road and Denmark Street in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Landlords face selling homes after new ‘nail in the coffin’ energy efficiency rules

New laws coming in about energy efficiency can particularly hit landlords who own older properties like period terraced homes. Pic; Archant.

CONFIRMED: QPR sack Steve McClaren ahead of Canaries clash

Steve McClaren has reportedly been sacked ahead of QPR's game against Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City loan watch: Marshall on target at Leeds as Oliveira closes on Reading return

Norwich City loanee Ben Marshall scored a penalty at Leeds for Millwall Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists