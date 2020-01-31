Search

Advanced search

Angling Direct suffers 'disappointing' trade due to flooding

PUBLISHED: 09:59 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:59 18 February 2020

The Angling Direct team when the Norfolk business joined the stock exchange. Picture: London Stock Exchange

The Angling Direct team when the Norfolk business joined the stock exchange. Picture: London Stock Exchange

London Stock Exchange

Norfolk's Angling Direct has reported "disappointing" trade since Christmas after demand for fishing equipment dropped off due to flooding.

The Rackheath-based specialist tackle and equipment retailer published a surge in revenue in its pre-close trading update for the 12 months to January 31.

However, this was dampened by a "disproportionate hit" to its consumable products due to lower demand.

MORE: Independent tapas restaurant to close after 21 years

Angling Direct said: "Profits have been impacted by a disappointing trading period, post-Christmas, influenced by exceptional winter flooding.

"The lower levels of fishing activity meant that the higher margin, consumable products, were hit disproportionally. In addition, a more prudent approach has been taken to some legacy costs, which, taken together, lead the company to believe that it will deliver a pre-IFRS 16, EBITDA loss of no more than £0.5 million.

You may also want to watch:

"The company continues to have a strong balance sheet and held cash of £5.9 million at the 31 January 2020."

Despite these knock-backs Angling Direct will still post an increase in revenue of £53.1m - an increase of 26.5%.

In store sales climbed by 41.3 per cent compared to the prior year, or 12 per cent on a like-or-like basis. During the year the company added ten new stores to its estate, taking the total to 34.

Online sales were up by 13.3 per cent to £25.2m.

The group was founded by Martyn Page and William Hill in 1986, who bought a single fishing tackle shop in Wroxham.

More than 30 years later the chain is the biggest specialist fishing tackle and equipment retailer in the UK and now floats on the London Stock Exchange.

Most Read

Police called and meeting evacuated in night of chaos at town council

Police at an Attleborough Town Council meeting. Photo: Bethany Wales

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

Independent tapas restaurant to close after 21 years

Jose Garcia, owner of Torero Bar de Tapas. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Man armed with knives assaulted railway workers at Norwich Station

Treaye Raymond was sentenced for 14 months. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘I thought a huge comet was going to hit the earth’ - Fireball spotted over Norfolk

A previous meteor spotted in the skies over the lighthouse at Happisburgh. Picture: Alex Lyons.

Most Read

‘We’d bring back tadpoles in jam jars’ - Caroline Flack’s fond memories of growing up in Norfolk

Caroline Flack at her book signing in Norwich in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

Independent tapas restaurant to close after 21 years

Jose Garcia, owner of Torero Bar de Tapas. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

Police called and meeting evacuated in night of chaos at town council

Police at an Attleborough Town Council meeting. Photo: Bethany Wales

Seafront hotel to reopen with high end restaurant and cocktail bar

Blakeney House has been taken over by Sean Coleman and Gianni Magetti (inset). Picture: Archant/Sean Coleman

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police called and meeting evacuated in night of chaos at town council

Police at an Attleborough Town Council meeting. Photo: Bethany Wales

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

Man armed with knives assaulted railway workers at Norwich Station

Treaye Raymond was sentenced for 14 months. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘Dogs barking made it impossible for us to enjoy our home,’ court told

Sharon Tidnam at Low Farm Boarding Kennels. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

East Anglian business women to celebrate International Women’s Day

East Anglian Women in Business is holding an event at Downham Market Town Hall to celebrate International Women's Day. Pictured: Sarah Fairbrother, EAWIB Founder and a Director at Ward Gethin Archer. Picture: Sarah Fairbrother
Drive 24