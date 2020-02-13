Dog spa offering animal massages to open

The new Norfolk pool will be similar to the Canine Dip and Dive in Diss. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A 32-foot swimming pool and massage parlour for dogs is set to open - and owners can join their pets for a dip.

Centre Paws holds events including this Easter Egg hunt, PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Centre Paws holds events including this Easter Egg hunt, PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The two new businesses will be launching at the Centre Paws site in Wymondham, which is a hub for canine-related companies.

The site is based on a family-run farm owned by Kathryn and David Cross, and began with a tearoom and trails but has since expanded into agility courses, events and a campsite.

The waist-deep swimming pool, complete with a diving board, will be a franchisee of Stowmarket-based Canine Dip and Dive.

Mrs Cross said: "We know how much some dogs love to swim, and when Andy and Jo from Canine Dip and Dive said they were looking for a Norfolk site it seemed like the perfect fit.

Centre Paws is a dog-friendly business hub, PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Centre Paws is a dog-friendly business hub, PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

"Usually if you want to take your dog for a swim it'll be at the beach where you're panicking about them going too far out - or they end up stinking of pond water."

Owners will be able to get in with their pets if they wish, as alongside the temporary pool and a cabin to house the massage business, a small changing cabin has been approved by the South Norfolk district council.

The three planning applications were approved with conditions by the south Norfolk planning committee yesterday.

Centre Paws holds events like this Easter egg hunt, PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Centre Paws holds events like this Easter egg hunt, PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Mrs Cross went on: "The massage business will be run by someone who went and trained in small animal massage in the US. Dogs get muscle twinges the same way humans do, so we think it'll be particularly helpful for our dogs who do a lot of agility training."

The open-air swimming pool will be open in the summer months - from April through to September. The massage parlour is hoped to open as soon as possible.

Mrs Cross said: "Opening Centre Paws has been life-changing for my husband and I in many ways, but one of the most surprising things is how much joy we find we get out of watching people having fun with their dogs.

"We like supporting people with an entrepreneurial spirit which is why we're happy to get new businesses on the site, as well as offering more services to the people who come and visit us."