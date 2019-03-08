Search

PUBLISHED: 10:56 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:40 27 September 2019

Bathstore on Queens Road, Norwich, will close. Picture: James Bass

Bathstore on Queens Road, Norwich, will close. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2006

A bathroom shop in Norwich is set to close after the chain was saved from administration this year.

The Bathstore in Norwich's Queens Road will close, but it has not been confirmed when.

The store is currently operating as an ex-display salesroom only.

The news comes after the chain was bought by Homebase in July.

At the time the DIY and gardening chain said it was looking to open a number of Bathstore concessions within their current outlets.

As a result, Norwich's Bathstore site will be moved to the Homebase outlet in Hall Road.

Bosses at Homebase have said they hope staff will be able to transfer to the new store, or to other nearby Bathstore or Homebase sites.

It is not known how many members of staff will be impacted by the move.

