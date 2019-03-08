Norfolk could lose supermarkets and Argos stores with 125 set to close

Search

PUBLISHED: 09:24 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:24 25 September 2019

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

Archant

Norfolk could be set to lose some of its supermarkets as Sainsbury's announced the closure of up to 125 stores.

The chain is set to close a number of food shops, as well as Argos branches - which the group also owns.

The chain has not revealed where the stores set to shut will be - but has confirmed 15 main supermarkets will close and 40 convenience stores.

It is also set to shut 70 Argos branches.

However this is being counteracted by the opening of 10 new supermarkets and 110 new Sainsbury's Local convenience stores.

An additional 80 Argos branches are set to be opened within Sainsbury's outlets.

"We expect the closures to deliver an ongoing net operating profit benefit of £20 million per year," Sainsbury's said in an update to shareholders.

Sainsbury's also confirmed that no jobs are set to be lost as a result of the Argos store closures.

