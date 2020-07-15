Search

Advanced search

Masks in the office? Major Norfolk employers on their policies

PUBLISHED: 15:06 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:50 15 July 2020

Paul Briddon of Lovewell Blake and Jan Hytch of Arnolds Keys on whether staff have been asked to wear masks in the office. Picture: Lovewell Blake/Arnolds Keys/Getty

Paul Briddon of Lovewell Blake and Jan Hytch of Arnolds Keys on whether staff have been asked to wear masks in the office. Picture: Lovewell Blake/Arnolds Keys/Getty

Lovewell Blake/Arnolds Keys/Getty

The public and businesses alike have questioned where face masks will need to be worn in the coming weeks – and what will happen if they are not.

Currently government guidance is that customers in shops will be fined if they are not wearing a mask from July 24, though staff are not required to do so.

However in offices, pubs and restaurants, and a range of other businesses this is not compulsory.

Which has left some of Norfolk’s employers conflicted on how they should react.

Jan Hÿtch, partner at estate agents Arnolds Keys, said: “There is some ambiguity as to whether estate agents offices where the public can call in are classed as shops. We are encouraging customers to wear masks, although there is no compulsion for them to do so.”

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Family-run firm facing tough times if visitor confidence remains low

As well as installing perspex screens and other social distancing measures across Arnold Keys’ four offices, Ms Hÿtch said: “In our non-customer-facing offices, the wearing of masks is a personal choice for each staff member – there are masks and gloves available in all of our offices.”

At Aviva, which employs around 5,000 people in Norwich’s Surrey Street, they are also leaving it to personal choice of staff.

A spokeswoman said: “We are following the latest advice from the government. Currently, we have a small number of employees in our offices and, in line with the guidelines, we have put in place a number of measures to make our people as safe as possible.

“Employees do not need to wear face masks but we are making them available to people who choose to wear them.”

Elsewhere in the city, publishers Archant have asked staff to wear masks when walking around the building and using communal spaces – though not at their desks. Employees temperatures are also taken upon entering the building.

At accountancy firm Lovewell Blake staff are being encouraged to work from home.  Paul Briddon, senior partner, said: “The safety of our staff and clients is paramount, and we have put in a number of measures to ensure that safety. “We have fewer people in our offices which allows us to maintain full two-metre social distancing, both for staff and for clients visiting the offices. Staff can choose whether they wear masks in the office.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Brave dad uses baseball bat to fight off raiders armed with machetes, court hears

Manny Smith.PIC: Norfolk Constabulary

Cyclist injured after being knocked off bike by driver ‘screaming through car window’

Cyclist Alastair Barrows suffered two broken teeth and facial cuts which needed stitches in the incident. Picture: Alastair Barrows

New bus company to take over long-running city centre service

One of the First Eastern Counties' Pink Line buses in action in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family man gives up IT career to focus on selling home-made hot sauces

Graham Heard with his hot sauce Rocketship, made at Aylsham Town Hall Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘People will suffer terribly’ – Thursford’s cancellation to hit tourism sector hard

A 'hoedown barn' number will be part of the Thursford Christmas Spectacular 2019. Picture: THURSFORD

Most Read

Norwich pub targeted by ‘malicious social media attack’ after rodent spotted inside

The Copper Beech pub near Longwater in Norwich. Picture; Google Maps

Which restaurants have confirmed they will be doing cut price meals?

Wagamama will be doing half-priced meals. Photo: Archant

Face coverings mandatory in shops: what you need to know

People will have to wear coverings in shops when it becomes compulsory from July 24. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Three attacked by mob in park

North Wootton Park, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Google

Doctor struck off after ‘sexually motivated’ misconduct

A Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital doctor has been struck off for misconduct. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cyclist injured after being knocked off bike by driver ‘screaming through car window’

Cyclist Alastair Barrows suffered two broken teeth and facial cuts which needed stitches in the incident. Picture: Alastair Barrows

Wetherspoon pub criticised over failing to collect details to support NHS Test and Trace

The Queen of Iceni re-opens as lockdown restrictions are eased for pubs and restaurants. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Developers make fresh bid to build new flats at former eyesore pub site

A 3D visualisation of how the extended scheme at Shoemakers Court could look. Pic: Studio 35

New bus company to take over long-running city centre service

One of the First Eastern Counties' Pink Line buses in action in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Brave dad uses baseball bat to fight off raiders armed with machetes, court hears

Manny Smith.PIC: Norfolk Constabulary