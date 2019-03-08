Breaking

Tesco stores in East Anglia could close

Tesco Metro stores in the East are unthreat Picture: Greta Levy Archant

Tesco supermarkets in East Anglia could be closed after the retail giant announced a massive overhaul of stores.

As many as 4,500 staff are set to lose their jobs in the latest round of redundancies at the UK's biggest supermarket.

The majority of losses will go from Tesco's Metro stores with other positions going at some Express and larger stores, Tesco said.

Bosses want to rethink the Metro stores, which are bigger than Express stores but smaller than larger supermarkets, saying that shoppers tend to use them for top-up shops rather than buying bigger baskets.

The company said in a statement: "The Metro format was originally designed for larger, weekly shops, but today nearly 70% of customers use them as convenience stores, buying food for that day."

It is not yet clear which stores in Norfolk and Suffolk could be closed.

