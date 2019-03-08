'This town is dead': Shock as town centre Tesco to close

Tesco Metro, on London Road North, Lowestoft, is to close in September. PHOTO: Archant

Tesco has announced it will close its doors permanently next month at a town's high street store.

The supermarket on London Road North, in Lowestoft, will close its doors on Saturday, September 28.

A Tesco spokesperson said: "We have today announced to colleagues that we have taken the difficult decision to close our Lowestoft Metro store on London Road North.

"Our priority now is to explain what this announcement means for our colleagues and wherever possible, offer them alternative roles with Tesco.

"We would like to thank all our customers who have shopped in our store and we will continue to do our best to serve them through our other local stores, including our Superstore on Leisure Way."

Shoppers expressed dismay at news of the closure on Thursday.

Patricia Parkinson, from Lowestoft, said: "I think it is terrible the store is closing down. A lot of older people do use this store. They come off the bus and then go in."

Other shoppers said the announcement of the store's closure "is not really a shock".

Jille Baker, who also lives in the town, said: "Let's face it - this town is dead, it is not really surprising Tesco is closing down.

"We would come to this Tesco everyday but now this town is dead for shop - what will they put in for its place, another charity store or another vape shop?

"There are a lot of elderly people who use this store. Where are they going to go to get their food or their shopping?

"It is a shock, but it isn't a shock."

Waveney MP Peter Aldous described the closure as a "disappointment" for the town but ensured he will work with the council and Lowestoft Vision to give the high street "a new identity".

He said: "In the short term, there are various concerns, including for the staff who work there - it is important to find them alternative employment within the Tesco company and Tesco have said they will offer alternative roles and I will urge Tesco to find alternative employment."

Looking ahead, Mr Aldous said he will urge the property owner to consider future food retailers who may be interested in the site.