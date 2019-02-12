The most expensive house in Norfolk for sale again

Appletree House, Brancaster, the most expensive house to come on the market in Norfolk. Pic: www.struttandparker.com

The most expensive house to come on the market in Norfolk, not on a country estate, is for sale again.

Appletree House, Brancaster with 13 bedrooms and said to have some of the most stunning views in East Anglia is for sale for offers in excess of £4 million.

Its price tag makes it the most expensive home for sale which is not part of an estate ie not with a farm or extensive land attached to it.

The house, which has come up for sale twice since 2016, offers a drawing room, sitting room/library, dining room and a study. It has a recently completed Folly which has four bedrooms, two with en suite bathrooms and a superb upstairs open plan living space.

Its elevated price tag is because of its unique location, overlooking Brancaster’s far reaching stretches of saltmarshes and creeks.

Tom Goodley, from agents Strutt & Parker, marketing the property, said: “it has some of the best views of the coast and is immaculate throughout.”

This newspaper featured the house last April and described it as a ‘beautiful 1920s property, built for Colonel Jack Lesley and his wife Margot with fantastic, Italianate style garden ‘rooms.’

The house came on the market in May 2016 when it was priced at £3.95 million and then last April when it was priced at £4.3 million.

Its location was where last year’s most expensive house was also situated; St Mary’s House in Brancaster which sold for £2.95 million.