Anglian Home Improvements could slash staff hours following multi-million losses

Bosses at Anglian Home Improvements have entered into a consultation process with staff to cut hours from 48 to 40 a week.

One long-serving member of staff hit out at management and told this newspaper the founder of the firm would be "turning in his grave".

"The firm is really struggling," he said. "Expensive consultants have been brought in and are suggesting loads of changes which are disgraceful. Workers will not be able to afford the pay cut and families will be struggling."

According to the latest accounts filed to Companies House the financial year ending in March 2018 saw the company operate at a loss of £4.7m. In the 12 month previous it lost £3.09m.

The company employs around 1,586 people overall and it is believed between 200 and 300 work at its Norwich factory in Liberator Road.

The member of staff, who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals, said: "George Williams started the business in the 1970s and he would be turning in his grave now about what is happening. The whole workforce is up in arms.

"It used to be a family business which cared about the community but that has all changed. It's a shambles."

The staff member also claimed the company was looking to scrap overtime.

But Anglian Home Improvements claim the move has been prompted by workers themselves - a claim refuted by the staff member.

A spokesman for the company said: "Following a temporary reduction in working hours in 2018, there has been increased interest from colleagues for a reduced-hours shift pattern to be implemented at our factory site in Norwich.

"We are therefore in consultation with the Trade Union about reducing contracted shift hours from 48 to 40 per week.

"This is an inclusive consultation process and feedback from employees and representatives is being sought. We anticipate the consultation period will last until the end of July, with a decision expected in August, and cannot comment further until the consultation period closes.

"Once a decision has been reached, we will look at any additional recruitment required to maintain current productivity levels."