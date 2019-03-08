Search

2 Sisters Food Group reveals factory closure plans

PUBLISHED: 14:20 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:54 24 May 2019

A firm which employs hundreds of workers at its Thetford site is planning to close another factory in a bid to cut costs.

2 Sisters Food Group announced earlier this week it was planning to close its poultry processing plant in Witham, Essex - placing 600 jobs at risk.

Staff consultation is under way with the possibility of moving workers to other sites, such as those in Thetford and Flixton, being explored.

"We are all acutely aware that some of our plans, such as reducing our UK poultry footprint, brings uncertainty for colleagues, and it is with great regret that we have to make such proposals," said chief executive Ronald Kers.

"But the alternative of doing nothing and hoping for an upturn is not an option."

The revelation has prompted trade union Unite to step in and demand a meeting to negotiate the best possible future for workers.

