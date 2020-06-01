Adnams shops across Norfolk to reopen from this week

Adnams has announced when its stores across Norfolk will be reopening for patrons to buy their favourite tipple. The Southwold-based brewer announced that it will begin reopening shops this week, and will have 10 of 13 sites open by June 10.

The store in Holt will reopen on June 3, opening Tuesday until Saturday.

The site in Norwich’s Unthank Road will reopen on June 4, also from Tuesday to Saturday.

The shop in Holkham will open on June 10. However Adnams has said that its site in Westlegate is yet to confirm when it will reopen. Alex Hemen, head of retail at Adnams said: “The safety of our customers and employees has been our priority which led to the temporary closure of our stores. “We have a phased re-opening of our shops and putting in place operational measures to ensure we continue to keep everyone safe. We are excited to welcome our customers back into our stores and look forward to again delivering our special Adnams experience.”

The stores will reopen with a slightly reduced range from their full offering, ensuring that social distancing can be maintained by customers and employees.