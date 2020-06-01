Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

The opening date for Primark stores has been announced. Associated British Foods (ABF), which owns Primark, announced this morning that all of its Primark shops in England will be reopening on June 15.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This includes sites in Norwich’s Haymarket and in King’s Lynn.

MORE: McDonald’s reveals date drive-throughs in Norfolk will reopen

The news comes after government gave non-essential retailers the go-ahead to welcome customers again.

You may also want to watch:

In a statement, the company said: “As European governments have begun to ease restrictions on clothing retailing we have been able to reopen stores.

“Safety has been our highest priority in our detailed preparations to welcome our customers and employees back to stores. We are following government safety advice in all markets.

“Importantly, we will apply the valuable experience gained from more than 100 stores which are already open as we open the remainder of our estate, including stores across the UK.

“Social distancing protocols, hand sanitiser stations, perspex screens at tills and additional cleaning of high frequency touch points in the store are among the measures we are implementing.”

The firm added that “as long as social distancing is required, we expect it to restrict the capacity of our busiest stores from achieving their aggregate pre-Covid-19 sales”.