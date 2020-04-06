New 4G masts could cause Freeview TV interference

Viewers are being warned of potential disruption to their Freeview television signal after 4G masts were switched on.

The new masts, which have gone live in Wymondham, could cause disruption due to the frequency used by Freeview (800 MHz) being close to that of 4G mobile services on the radio spectrum.

Freeview TV viewers in Wymondham and the surrounding area are therefore being told to look out for signs of poor signal, which include a patchy picture, loss of sound or a ‘no signal’ message.

Satellite and cable TV services, such as Sky and Virgin, will not be affected by 4G signals at 800MHz.

Free help for those experiencing signal problems is offered by at800, a company set up under government direction to support households reliant on Freeview TV.

Customers can order a free filter to block mobile signals, which fits into the aerial lead connected to TVs and set-top boxes.

For more information or support, visit the at800 website or call 0808 13 13 800.