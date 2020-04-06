Search

New 4G masts could cause Freeview TV interference

PUBLISHED: 14:46 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:46 06 April 2020

New 4G masts could cause Freeview TV interference in the Wymondham area. Pictured is a mast on St Williams Way in Norwich. Picture: Archant

New 4G masts could cause Freeview TV interference in the Wymondham area. Pictured is a mast on St Williams Way in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Archant Norfolk

Viewers are being warned of potential disruption to their Freeview television signal after 4G masts were switched on.

The new masts, which have gone live in Wymondham, could cause disruption due to the frequency used by Freeview (800 MHz) being close to that of 4G mobile services on the radio spectrum.

Freeview TV viewers in Wymondham and the surrounding area are therefore being told to look out for signs of poor signal, which include a patchy picture, loss of sound or a ‘no signal’ message.

MORE: Expert slams attacks on mobile phone masts due to fake news fears over coronavirus

You may also want to watch:

Satellite and cable TV services, such as Sky and Virgin, will not be affected by 4G signals at 800MHz.

Free help for those experiencing signal problems is offered by at800, a company set up under government direction to support households reliant on Freeview TV.

Customers can order a free filter to block mobile signals, which fits into the aerial lead connected to TVs and set-top boxes.

MORE: Move to install 20 metre tall 5G mast sparks concern from neighbours

For more information or support, visit the at800 website or call 0808 13 13 800.

Most Read

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Paramedics told to cover up uniform in public

The East of England Ambulance Service has told its staff to not display their logo and uniform in public. Picture: David Tillyer

Norwich pub landlords quarantined on cruise ship where two people died of coronavirus

Anthea and Roger Cawdron have been isolating in their cabin. Picture: Anthea Cawdron

Five more coronavirus deaths at Norfolk hospitals

There have been four more coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Archant.

Barber tells customers ‘have some respect’ after being inundated with requests for home hair cuts

Gentleman Jacks is now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Gentleman Jacks/Nejron Photo

