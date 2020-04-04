Search

Advanced search

Video

Expert slams attacks on mobile phone masts due to fake news fears over coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 19:03 04 April 2020 | UPDATED: 19:03 04 April 2020

Michael Gove pictured in 2019. Picture: NFU

Michael Gove pictured in 2019. Picture: NFU

NFU

An expert involved in the fight against coronavirus has described conspiracy theories linking 5G technology to the pandemic as “utter rubbish” after videos showing masts on fire were posted on social media.

Condemning the theories as “the worst kind of fake news” at a Downing Street press conference, national medical director of NHS England Professor Steve Powis said: “I’m absolutely outraged, absolutely disgusted, that people would be taking action against the very infrastructure that we need to respond to this health emergency. It is absolute and utter rubbish.”

Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove added: “That’s just nonsense, dangerous nonsense as well.”

Mobile UK, the trade body which represents network providers, said key workers had been abused and infrastructure threatened as a result of the claims.

On Thursday evening, West Midlands Fire Service said eight firefighters attended an incident involving a 70ft tower on a telecommunications site in the Sparkhill area of Birmingham, although the cause of the fire was not determined.

Fire crews were called to a blaze at a phone mast in Aintree, Merseyside, on Friday night but a spokeswoman for Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said there were “no signs of foul play” so an investigation into its cause was not launched.

The mast had been featured in a video shared on social media the previous weekend by someone who claimed to be measuring radiation from it.

Professor Adam Finn, professor of paediatrics at the University of Bristol, said: “The internet connections these networks give us are one of the most important tools we are using to co-ordinate our response to the epidemic and efforts to do research to overcome it.”

MORE: Eight more coronavirus deaths in Norfolk as UK death toll jumps by 708



Prof Brendan Wren, professor of microbial pathogenesis, at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, said a connection between the phone masts and the virus would be “both a physical and biological impossibility”.

At the same press conference Mr Gove also warned that young people may not be taking social distancing measures seriously despite strict instructions to stay at home.

People were spotted sunbathing in some parts of London and the north east today on the warmest weekend of the last six months - which is the second the UK has spent in lockdown due to Covid-19.

Mr Gove said there was “evidence to suggest” compliance varies across different demographics of the population.

He explained: “There has been evidence that for some young people, there has been a lower level of compliance. That is why it is important that we reach them appropriately - it may be that some of the messages and some of the channels we have used have not reached some segments of the population.

“It may be that young people feel that they are less likely to be affected and less likely to be infected.”

Mr Gove urged people to consider the current pressure on the NHS, and to ask themselves: “How am I helping in this shared national effort?”

He added: “I know that lockdown is challenging, I know it’s very difficult, particularly for families with children.

“But people must at every stage respect these guidelines because that is the only way of making sure we restrict the spread of the disease.”

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Details of almost 30 people arrested in Norfolk following lockdown

Cromer police Pc Joey Mezzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, check the closed play park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus: Nine things that may never be the same again

British Airways aircraft parked up at Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Eight more coronavirus deaths in Norfolk as UK death toll jumps by 708

Hospitals in Norfolk have recorded more coronavirus related deaths. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

‘I have been paid to carry out a reputation attack’: Boss tells of another chilling coronavirus scam

Jamie Minors, an estate agent, was targeted by a bribery scam. Pic: Jamie Minors/Archant

Most Read

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer wins first round in council battle over neighbour’s home

Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn. Pic: Myung Jung Kim/PA/Archant library

Major incident on waterfront

Police, firefighters, ambulances and coastguard seal off South Quay in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Details of almost 30 people arrested in Norfolk following lockdown

Cromer police Pc Joey Mezzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, check the closed play park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Q&A: How you will be paid by government and where to find other financial support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, where he announced a £330bn package to help businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Eight more coronavirus deaths in Norfolk as UK death toll jumps by 708

Hospitals in Norfolk have recorded more coronavirus related deaths. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

‘I have been paid to carry out a reputation attack’: Boss tells of another chilling coronavirus scam

Jamie Minors, an estate agent, was targeted by a bribery scam. Pic: Jamie Minors/Archant

Coronavirus: Nine things that may never be the same again

British Airways aircraft parked up at Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

WATCH: Market towns empty as people adhere to lockdown

Quiet streets during the Coronavirus lockdown in Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Expert slams attacks on mobile phone masts due to fake news fears over coronavirus

Michael Gove pictured in 2019. Picture: NFU
Drive 24