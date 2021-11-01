7 award-winning Norfolk hotels named among best in country

Norfolk is home to many great hotels and over the past six months some of them have received national recognition.

Here are just a few winners and nominees you should visit in Norfolk.

Norfolk Mead Hotel

The Norfolk Mead Hotel in Coltishall. - Credit: Archant

This Coltishall hotel has been named the third most romantic hotel in the UK by Tripadvisor.

It boasts eight acres of private grounds, spa rooms and an English harbour yacht which can be hired for day trips.

Speaking of the Tripadvisor award, co-owner Anna Dutson said: "I'm really pleased but it's obviously not just us, it's the whole team, it's a big achievement and especially now that we're able to open properly from next week."

Beachwood Hotel

The Beachwood Hotel in North Walsham was named the 20th most romantic hotel in the UK by Tripadvisor.

It is located just outside the town centre and features a fine dining restaurant, garden spa rooms and luxury four-poster rooms.

The hotel even hosts a number of special events including murder mysteries, a South Africa-themed evening and tasting evenings.

Morston Hall

Galton Blackiston outside Morston Hall. - Credit: Denise Bradley

This hotel was voted as the 24th most romantic hotel in the UK by Tripadvisor.

Morston Hall is owned by chef Galton Blackiston and features a high-quality fine dining restaurant, alongside 13 boutique guest rooms.

Located on the north Norfolk coast, the hotel is within a short trip of many of the county's top visitor attractions including the Sandringham Estate, Felbrigg Hall and Holkham Hall.

Wolterton Hall

Wolterton Hall in north Norfolk. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

This hall is certainly not your typical Airbnb, but it was named as one of best places in Norfolk to stay on the app by Conde Nast.

A night at Wolterton Hall will set visitors back £1,117, but it will leave them feeling like aristocracy with its Persian carpets, chandeliers and original artwork.

Wolterton Hall is nestled between Itteringham and Erpingham in north Norfolk and the hall underwent a £2million refurbishment in 2016.

The Blakeney Hotel

The Blakeney Hotel which was awarded four AA Red Stars for its outstanding level of service. - Credit: Archant

The Blakeney Hotel was awarded four AA Red Stars for its outstanding level of hospitality and service.

It offers stunning coastal views along with its own swimming pool and seafood restaurant.

Red Stars are the top accolade awarded to hotels by the AA and are given to businesses which offer the best customer experience and the highest level of service.

Sculthorpe Mill

Sculthorpe Mill which was named as the best place to stay in the East of England. - Credit: Archant

This Fakenham hotel was named as the best place to stay in the East of England by The Sunday Times.

The former watermill features a restaurant with a vast menu containing everything from bar snacks to roast dinners.

Chris Haslam, chief travel writer at The Sunday Times, said of the hotel: “A local pub and 18th century watermill has been given the Shoreditch treatment while retaining its status as a popular boozer."

The Harper

The Harper which has been named the best coastal hotel in the country by the Sunday Times. - Credit: Jessica Coppins

This Langham hotel has been named the best coastal hotel in the country by The Sunday Times.

The Harper features its own spa, fine dining restaurant and even has a number of Christmas themed events.

The hotel's entry in the newspaper's guide said: "A former glass factory is now a hotel with fine dining and a spa.

"You may know the north Norfolk coast for its pretty brick-and-flint villages and crabbing opportunities, but 40 years ago it was famed, particularly in Langham, for its glass.

"That explains the theme at the Harper, the new boutique hotel in the former glass factory’s barns… The hotel was meant to open last year. Was it worth the wait? Most definitely – the Harper is a glass act.”