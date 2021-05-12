Three Norfolk hotels named among the best for romance in the UK

Published: 6:00 AM May 12, 2021

The Norfolk Mead hotel in Coltishall has been named the third best hotel for romance in the UK by Tripadvisor - Credit: Archant

Three Norfolk hotels have been named among some of the most romantic in the UK by Tripadvisor.

The Norfolk Mead hotel in Coltishall has been named the third most romantic hotel in the UK, along with the Beechwood Hotel in North Walsham and Morston Hall in Morston, which came 20th and 24th respectively.

The Norfolk Mead also scooped a mention in the best small hotels category, coming 13th in the country.

Morston Hall. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY - Credit: Archant Norfolk

Every year, Tripadvisor trawls through millions of reviews from its community of travellers to uncover the hotels and B&Bs that people raved about, those that go the extra mile and the places that make a holiday special.

And, 2020 was no different, even during a pandemic travellers continued to discover new places and share their advice with other holiday-goers, despite the significant disruption to the hospitality industry caused by coronavirus.

Ratings in the 'best romance hotel' were drawn from reviews by couples.

Norfolk Mead Hotel owners Anna Duttson and husband James Holliday. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Anna Duttson, one of the owners of The Norfolk Mead said the news of the hotel's rating was "fantastic".

She said: "I'm really pleased but it's obviously not just us, it's the whole team, it's a big achievement and especially now that we're able to open properly from next week."

Ms Duttson, said while it had been a challenging time for businesses the team at The Norfolk Mead had tried to use the pandemic to carry out maintenance and updates.

She said she thought there were a number of factors that made the hotel a favourite for romantic getaways, including the range of rooms available to guests, the hotel's grounds and the restaurant.

"On the romance side of things, we have had quite a few engagements, each room is very different and we are not a standard boutique hotel," said Ms Duttson.

Hayley Coleman, a spokesperson for Tripadvisor said: "Now that staycations are back on in the UK and the ban on overseas travel is days away from lifting, Brits will want to start getting plans in motion for what could possibly be the most longed for the holiday of their life.

"This celebration of the best of the best hotels around the world should serve as the perfect guide for discovering places to stay that are fit for the trip of a lifetime.”



