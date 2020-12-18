Luminate comes to Sandringham

Published: 9:51 AM December 18, 2020

A couple stroll through the rainbow walk in honour of key workers at Luminate Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Magical lights sparkle off into the distance through the woods as music drifts through the trees.

This is Luminate, which brings the woods alive with light and sound as dusk falls at Sandringham.

A holographic hummingbird buzzes through the trees at Luminate Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Visitors walk an illuminated trail, with surprises and spectaculars along the way. They include a holographic humming bird, colourful trees, flickering fairies and a grumpy talking oak.

The event runs each evening until January 17, which some dates already sold out.

A clearing in the trees is lit up at Luminate Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

The event has been modified due to coronavirus, with online pre booking of tickets required, strict time slot entry on the night to reduce any queuing and a reduction in the capacity on the event site, being just some of the measures in place.

You may also want to watch:

Daniel Maycock, director of Luminate, said "We have had to ‘re-imagine’ some of the interactive elements, so there are less touch points but we feel we have created a memorable trail, with something for all ages."

Lights glow through the trees at Luminate Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop



The event starts from the visitor centre at Sandringham from 4pm most nights, with the courtyard cafe open and street food vendors outside.

To book, go to https://luminate.live/sandringham-estate

A light maze awaits visitors at Luminate Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

A rainbow walk at Luminate Sandringham invites visitors to pause and spare a thought for key workers who have supported us through the pandemic - Credit: Chris Bishop

Visitors to Luminate Sandringham can make a wish and hang it in the trees for the fairies at Luminate Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Visitors try an illuminated dome at Luminate Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

A grumpy tree at Luminate Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Parts of the woodland trails at Sandringham have been taken over for a Christmas lights spectacular called Luminate - Credit: Chris Bishop



