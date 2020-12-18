Luminate comes to Sandringham
- Credit: Chris Bishop
Magical lights sparkle off into the distance through the woods as music drifts through the trees.
This is Luminate, which brings the woods alive with light and sound as dusk falls at Sandringham.
Visitors walk an illuminated trail, with surprises and spectaculars along the way. They include a holographic humming bird, colourful trees, flickering fairies and a grumpy talking oak.
The event runs each evening until January 17, which some dates already sold out.
The event has been modified due to coronavirus, with online pre booking of tickets required, strict time slot entry on the night to reduce any queuing and a reduction in the capacity on the event site, being just some of the measures in place.
Daniel Maycock, director of Luminate, said "We have had to ‘re-imagine’ some of the interactive elements, so there are less touch points but we feel we have created a memorable trail, with something for all ages."
The event starts from the visitor centre at Sandringham from 4pm most nights, with the courtyard cafe open and street food vendors outside.
To book, go to https://luminate.live/sandringham-estate
