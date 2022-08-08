7 of the most affordable afternoon teas in Norfolk
Enjoy a top-tier afternoon tea without forking out at these charming spots across Norfolk.
It is the perfect time to head out and tuck into the British classic as it is Afternoon Tea Week 2022, which runs from August 8 to 14.
1. Scratby Bakery
Where: 113A Beach Road, Scratby, NR29 3PG
Price: £9.95pp, 24 hours notice needed
This charming seaside bakery was taken over by Graham Markham and Kelly Stefanetti earlier this year and it serves homemade bread and treats.
It has just launched afternoon tea, complete with cakes, sausage rolls, finger rolls and more, which you can eat on the picnic tables or takeaway.
2. Coffee Haven at Sprowston Garden Centre
Where: Blue Boar Lane, Norwich, NR7 8RJ
Price: £12.95pp, 24 hours notice needed
If you are looking for an affordable afternoon tea near Norwich then head to Sprowston Garden Centre, where you can relax on the terrace or in the marquee surrounded by plants.
It includes sandwiches, cakes, homemade scones and unlimited tea and coffee with a vegan option too.
3. Whistlestop Café, Aylsham
Where: Bure Valley Railway (Aylsham Station), Norwich Road, Aylsham, NR11 6BW
Price: £12.50pp, advance booking required
Enjoy a delicious afternoon tea before taking a trip on the Bure Valley Railway to Wroxham, which steams through the Norfolk countryside.
The tea includes sandwiches on brown and white bread, sausage rolls, fruit scones with jam and cream, a selection of sweet treats and tea or coffee.
4. The Partea Hut, Dereham
Where: 93 Greenfields Road, Dereham, NR20 3TE
Price: £10-£15pp, 48 hours notice required (closed August 14-31 for holiday)
This charming tearoom looks out onto Dereham Windmill, which was built in 1835 and is Grade II-listed.
There is indoor and outdoor seating at The Partea Hut and the afternoon tea costs £15 to eat-in or £10 for a picnic box to take away.
5. Station Bistro, Wymondham
Where: Wymondham Station, Station Approach, Wymondham, NR18 0JZ
Price: £12.95pp, advance booking required
Station Bistro was recently named the best café in Norfolk at the Muddy Stilettos Awards 2022.
Alongside breakfasts and lunches there is a delicious afternoon tea on offer, which can be enjoyed inside or outside in the spacious garden.
6. Petals Tea Room, Dersingham
61 Manor Road, Dersingham, PE31 6LH
Price: From £10.50pp, advance booking required
This eclectic tea room in west Norfolk serves a range of homemade treats.
Its afternoon tea starts at £10.50 for its lighter version, which still comes with sandwiches, a slice of cake, a sausage roll or quiche and a drink.
Takeaway high teas start at £12.50 for a mini version for one.
7. Angel Café, Diss
Where: Baldry's Yard, 1 Fair Green, Diss, IP22 4NQ
Price: £12.50pp, advance booking required
This fantastic community café boasts a sunny terrace and is just a five-minute walk from Diss Park if you want to make an afternoon of it.
The tea includes homemade cakes, sandwiches and scones and the team can offer it to takeaway if required.