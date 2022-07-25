Café at train station named best in Norfolk with owner 'over the moon'
- Credit: Station Bistro
Despite launching just a month before the pandemic, a café owner didn't give up and his efforts have now been rewarded.
The Station Bistro in Wymondham has been named the best café in Norfolk at the public-voted Muddy Stilettos Awards 2022.
Brendan Gray, 31, took on the leasehold in February 2020 when former owners Simon and Kate Leeder stepped down.
He had worked in hospitality for many years but decided to take the leap and run his own business.
However his dream turned into a nightmare in March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic struck.
With no access to grants, he adapted by offering takeaways which proved popular.
Since restrictions have lifted business is booming and he serves breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea alongside restaurant-style food on Friday evenings and Sunday roasts.
He has also opened the garden after renovating it and putting in 12 picnic benches.
Mr Gray, who has help from partner Megan Herring, said: "We have gone from strength to strength and customers that supported us during lockdown have stayed with us.
"The nicest thing about the Muddy Stilettos award is that it is public-voted and I was over the moon to win."