Café at train station named best in Norfolk with owner 'over the moon'  

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 4:03 PM July 25, 2022
Updated: 4:23 PM July 25, 2022
The Station Bistro in Wymondham, run by Brendan Gray, has been named Norfolk's best café. 

The Station Bistro in Wymondham, run by Brendan Gray, has been named Norfolk's best café.

Despite launching just a month before the pandemic, a café owner didn't give up and his efforts have now been rewarded. 

The Station Bistro in Wymondham has been named the best café in Norfolk at the public-voted Muddy Stilettos Awards 2022. 

The counter full of goodies at Station Bistro in Wymondham. 

The counter full of goodies at Station Bistro in Wymondham.

Brendan Gray, 31, took on the leasehold in February 2020 when former owners Simon and Kate Leeder stepped down.

He had worked in hospitality for many years but decided to take the leap and run his own business. 

However his dream turned into a nightmare in March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic struck. 

With no access to grants, he adapted by offering takeaways which proved popular. 

Customers can get a Sunday lunch at Station Bistro in Wymondham. 

Customers can get a Sunday lunch at Station Bistro in Wymondham.

Since restrictions have lifted business is booming and he serves breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea alongside restaurant-style food on Friday evenings and Sunday roasts.

He has also opened the garden after renovating it and putting in 12 picnic benches. 

Members of the Station Bistro team (L-R) - Jordan Herring (head chef), Charleh Ord and Oliver Harris.

Members of the Station Bistro team (L-R) - Jordan Herring (head chef), Charleh Ord and Oliver Harris.

Mr Gray, who has help from partner Megan Herring, said: "We have gone from strength to strength and customers that supported us during lockdown have stayed with us.

"The nicest thing about the Muddy Stilettos award is that it is public-voted and I was over the moon to win." 

Food and Drink
Wymondham News

