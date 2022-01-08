Seven walks to try in Norfolk – with a coffee pit-stop

Barista Buoy, a converted Tuk Tuk selling Strangers Coffee, on Gorleston seafront at the far end car park along Marine Parade. - Credit: Karla George

There’s nothing better than a hot drink when you need warming up during a chilly January stroll.

Whether you prefer a walk on the beach, a wooded area or country park, it’s always nice to know there’s a coffee pit-stop nearby.

Here are seven walking spots in Norfolk where you grab a drink on-the-go.

1. Gorleston seafront, various coffee stops

Mark Sutton (Buttons) is owner of Barista Buoy which is pitched on Gorleston seafront at the far end car park along Marine Parade. - Credit: Karla George

You’ll be spoilt for choice if you decide to visit Gorleston’s seafront.

The mile-long promenade offers various pit-stops where you can get any hot drink, ice cream or snack.

You can either visit Marina Bay café on the Lower Esplanade or further up, Jay Jays café is located at the bottom of the cliffs on Marine Parade.

Another newer addition to the seafront is the mobile coffee tuk tuk, Barista Buoy - subject to rain - which serves Strangers Coffee and is located at the top of the cliffs on Marine Parade car park.

2. High Ash Farm, Caistor St Edmund, Little Haven Coffee van

The Little Haven Coffee van can be found at High Ash Farm near the Roman ruins at Caistor St Edmund. - Credit: Little Haven Coffee

The Little Haven Coffee van can be found in High Ash Farm near to the Roman ruins in Caistor St Edmund, near Norwich.

It is a popular spot for dog walkers with lots of open space and history buffs who want to find out more about the area.

The coffee van is available - subject to rain - on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 9am until 3pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 10am until 3pm.

They also have a coffee shop in St Stephens Road in Norwich.

3. Holkham beach, Holkham, The Lookout

The Lookout at Holkham Estate park. - Credit: Archant

The beach at Holkham is one of the most unspoilt and beautiful stretches of sand in the country, and attracts thousands of walkers each year.

Sitting at the top of Lady Anne’s Drive, The Lookout serves your usual favourites such as filter coffee made with locally roasted beans, hot chocolate and speciality teas.

The Lookout offers indoor and outdoor seating or you can order drinks to takeaway. It is open everyday from 10am to 4pm.

4. Blickling Estate, Muddy Boots Cafe

A dog walker pictured in the great wood on the Blicking Hall Estate. - Credit: Archant

Winter is the perfect time to wrap up warm, throw on some wellies and go for an invigorating walk and for many the Blicking Estate is the perfect spot.

You can grab a coffee before you start your walk or reward yourself at the end of your adventures at Blickling's Muddy Boots Cafe.

From bacon rolls and croissants to coffee and cakes, it offers a selection of light bites and tasty treats to enjoy both inside and out.

The cafe is open daily from 10am until 4pm.

5. Waterloo Park, Norwich, The Feed Cafe

Waterloo Park's Pavillion Cafe, in Norwich, which is currently being operated by The Feed. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich city centre has plenty of parks to visit if your New Year's resolution is to increase your step count.

The Feed was recently awarded the contract to operate the Pavillion Café at Norwich's Grade II listed Waterloo Park, by Norwich City Council - which opened back in November.

It is open seven days a week and serve full breakfasts, ice-creams and hot drinks to keep you warm on a cold day.

The cafe is located in the pavilion building in the centre of the park and is open seven days a week from 8.30am until 4pm.

6.Whitlingham Country Park, The Flint Barn

Whitlingham Country Park. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Whitlingham Country Park's historic Flint Barn has been converted into a café and is situated on the River Yare.

It offers an all-day menu starting with cooked breakfasts. Then from 11.30am it offers a deli bar with freshly made sandwiches, baked potatoes and home-made cakes and scones.

But if all you're looking for is a coffee-to-go you can order hot drinks to take as you walk around this beautiful park.

The café's summer opening hours are 9am until 5pm and winter hours are 10am until 4pm.

7. Cart Gap beach, Happisburgh, Smallsticks Cafe

Cart Gap beach in Happisburgh.

If you're looking for a quieter destination to walk and grab a coffee, Smallsticks Café is a family-run business next to Cart Gap beach in Happisburgh.

It offers a range of cold and hot drinks, including barista-style coffee, and home-cooked food - including crabs and lobsters straight from the boat at Cart Gap.



Smallsticks is just a short stroll from the beach and has two enclosed gardens, where you can enjoy views across the farmland to Happisburgh lighthouse.

It is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10am until 3.30pm.





















