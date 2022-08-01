Pub launches unlimited pie roasts as part of street food revamp

The Ffolkes in Hillington offers a pie feast on Sundays. - Credit: DANIELLAPHOTOGRAPHY.CO.UK

A Norfolk pub and hotel which recently underwent a revamp is making Sundays extra special with its new pie feast.

It is available at The Ffolkes in Hillington, a 300-year-old coaching inn near Sandringham, from 12pm to 8pm.

Customers can go up to the Feast counter as many times as they like, providing their plate is empty, to enjoy a variety of mini pies, the butcher's cut of the week and all the trimmings.

It costs £20.70 or £23 for two courses, with a dessert counter full or hot and cold treats, including chocolate sponge, mini trifles and crumbles.

The Pie Feast is part of the street food revamp of The Ffolkes. - Credit: DANIELLAPHOTOGRAPHY.CO.UK

Children's feasts are £6.75 or £7.50 with pudding and one under 12 eats free with a paying adult between 4pm and 5.30pm.

As well as the Sunday pie feast, street food vendors such as Oishii Street Kitchen have residences.

Street food was incorporated into the pub menu after the success of Street Feast in the on-site event space during the pandemic.

Other new additions at The Ffolkes include spa cabins, bunkbed rooms and a container crazy golf course.