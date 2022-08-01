News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Food & Drink

Pub launches unlimited pie roasts as part of street food revamp

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 7:58 AM August 1, 2022
The Ffolkes in Hillington offers a pie feast on Sundays. 

The Ffolkes in Hillington offers a pie feast on Sundays. - Credit: DANIELLAPHOTOGRAPHY.CO.UK

A Norfolk pub and hotel which recently underwent a revamp is making Sundays extra special with its new pie feast.

It is available at The Ffolkes in Hillington, a 300-year-old coaching inn near Sandringham, from 12pm to 8pm.

Customers can go up to the Feast counter as many times as they like, providing their plate is empty, to enjoy a variety of mini pies, the butcher's cut of the week and all the trimmings.

It costs £20.70 or £23 for two courses, with a dessert counter full or hot and cold treats, including chocolate sponge, mini trifles and crumbles.

The Pie Feast is part of the street food revamp of The Ffolkes.

The Pie Feast is part of the street food revamp of The Ffolkes. - Credit: DANIELLAPHOTOGRAPHY.CO.UK

Children's feasts are £6.75 or £7.50 with pudding and one under 12 eats free with a paying adult between 4pm and 5.30pm.

As well as the Sunday pie feast, street food vendors such as Oishii Street Kitchen have residences.

Street food was incorporated into the pub menu after the success of Street Feast in the on-site event space during the pandemic.

Other new additions at The Ffolkes include spa cabins, bunkbed rooms and a container crazy golf course. 

Food and Drink
Norfolk

Don't Miss

A combine harvester has caught fire in a field in Ten Mile Bank, west Norfolk

Norfolk Live News

Thick smoke seen billowing into the sky as combine harvester catches fire

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The A11 has been closed both directions after a three vehicle crash near the Thickthorn roundabout

Norwich Live News

Air ambulance called and two people taken to hospital following A11 crash

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
An East of England Ambulance is driven along the road in Cambridge.

Call handler's mistake meant vital moments were lost in fight to save baby

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Fire engine

Norfolk Live News

Multiple crews battle field fire in Norfolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon