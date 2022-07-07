Crazy golf, spa cabins and street food menu launch at pub and hotel

Mollie Gallon, marketing executive, at The Ffolkes in Hillington at the new container crazy golf course. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

From crazy golf to spa cabins, a pub and hotel in west Norfolk is making a splash after a huge refurbishment.

The Ffolkes in Hillington, near Sandringham, has just launched four new room types in time for the summer season.

The hot tub in one of the new spa cabins at The Ffolkes. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

For those looking for a luxury break there are three new spa cabins, which have their own private hot tub and sauna.

Other new additions are four colourful courtyard rooms with outdoor bathtubs and two-storey apartment The Mews.

Mollie Gallon, marketing executive, in one of the new courtyard rooms at The Ffolkes. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

Finally, there are two bunksuite rooms which each sleep up to six and feature scaffold bunk beds and a private terrace.

Mollie Gallon, marketing executive, said: "The bunksuite rooms are great not just for families but groups of friends too.

The bunkbeds in one of the new bunksuite rooms at The Ffolkes. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

"Guests love the new rooms and especially the outdoor tubs which they have been posting about on social media."

Street Feast launched in December 2020 in response to the pandemic in the on-site event and wedding venue The Stables with Norfolk food and drink vendors.

The outside bath in one of the new courtyard rooms at The Ffolkes. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

Now The Stables is back in use, the Street Feast-style has been incorporated into the pub with pops of colour and playful artwork.

The Ffolkes offers unlimited breakfasts daily, a Pie Kitchen menu on Tuesdays and Thursdays and on Sundays does Pie Feast with unlimited roasts, mini pies and desserts.

The Ffolkes pub and hotel in Hillington. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

Norwich vendor Oishii Street Kitchen is there on Wednesday and Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons until late serving Asian-inspired street food.

Miss Gallon said: "We created Street Feast for outdoor dining in the pandemic and everyone loved it so we have kept rolling with it.

Inside The Ffolkes pub and hotel in Hillington. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

"Everyone knows Norwich for street food but we wanted to have something for people in west Norfolk."

The final new addition is a nine-hole crazy golf course inside shipping containers, which is located next to the play area, and features street art from local artists.

The entrance to the new container crazy golf course at The Ffolkes. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

Miss Gallon added: "We now have a lot of people spending the day here and have become a fun destination pub."

The Ffolkes is owned by Iain Wilson, who is also behind The Pigs in Edgefield and Byfords in Holt.