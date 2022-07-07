Crazy golf, spa cabins and street food menu launch at pub and hotel
- Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022
From crazy golf to spa cabins, a pub and hotel in west Norfolk is making a splash after a huge refurbishment.
The Ffolkes in Hillington, near Sandringham, has just launched four new room types in time for the summer season.
For those looking for a luxury break there are three new spa cabins, which have their own private hot tub and sauna.
Other new additions are four colourful courtyard rooms with outdoor bathtubs and two-storey apartment The Mews.
Finally, there are two bunksuite rooms which each sleep up to six and feature scaffold bunk beds and a private terrace.
Mollie Gallon, marketing executive, said: "The bunksuite rooms are great not just for families but groups of friends too.
"Guests love the new rooms and especially the outdoor tubs which they have been posting about on social media."
Street Feast launched in December 2020 in response to the pandemic in the on-site event and wedding venue The Stables with Norfolk food and drink vendors.
Now The Stables is back in use, the Street Feast-style has been incorporated into the pub with pops of colour and playful artwork.
Most Read
- 1 Crumbling coast fear means Norfolk's 'golf ball' radar must be moved
- 2 DVLA issues urgent warning to drivers in UK
- 3 Pub gets dozens of calls asking - 'Do you know there's a dog on your roof?'
- 4 City chip shop might be SINKING but refuses to close
- 5 Rare insect spotted in Norfolk for first time in nearly 100 years
- 6 Yobs pictured climbing on vandalised charity dinosaur
- 7 Seaside Victorian B&B for sale near 'best beach in the east'
- 8 The days you can visit Wroxham Barns for a fiver this month
- 9 Norwich street named one of the most beautiful in the world
- 10 'Unusual' cottage for sale in one of Norfolk's smuggling villages
The Ffolkes offers unlimited breakfasts daily, a Pie Kitchen menu on Tuesdays and Thursdays and on Sundays does Pie Feast with unlimited roasts, mini pies and desserts.
Norwich vendor Oishii Street Kitchen is there on Wednesday and Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons until late serving Asian-inspired street food.
Miss Gallon said: "We created Street Feast for outdoor dining in the pandemic and everyone loved it so we have kept rolling with it.
"Everyone knows Norwich for street food but we wanted to have something for people in west Norfolk."
The final new addition is a nine-hole crazy golf course inside shipping containers, which is located next to the play area, and features street art from local artists.
Miss Gallon added: "We now have a lot of people spending the day here and have become a fun destination pub."
The Ffolkes is owned by Iain Wilson, who is also behind The Pigs in Edgefield and Byfords in Holt.