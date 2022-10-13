Three Norfolk chippies among 10 battling to be restaurant of the year

Three Norfolk chippies are in the running to win a national award and be named the fish and chip restaurant of the year - Credit: Archant

Three Norfolk fish and chips restaurants are battling it out with seven others across the UK to be named the best in the country.

Eric's Fish and Chips, which has shops in Holt and Thornham, will be battling with Henry's of Hunstanton and No1 Cromer at the National Fish and Chip Awards 2023 in the Top 10 Restaurant of the Year category.

The finalists have been announced today (October 13) and will ultimately find out who has claimed top spot on February 28, 2023 at the Park Plaza in Westminster Bridge.

Andrew Crook, president at the National Federation of Fish Fryers, said: “The National Fish & Chip Awards are such an important part of celebrating the fish and chip industry, whilst recognising the very best in Britain.

"We’re delighted with the standard of applications this year and the Top 10 Restaurants of the Year really reflects the quality and hard-working nature of businesses in the UK. We can’t wait to celebrate at the awards ceremony.”

Three Norfolk restaurants have also been named as finalists for the Fish and Chip Takeaway of the Year category.