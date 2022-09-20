News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Three Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in UK

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:29 AM September 20, 2022
Fishers of Hunstanton has been named one of the UK's best fish and chip shops. 

Fishers of Hunstanton has been named one of the UK's best fish and chip shops. - Credit: Supplied by Fishers of Hunstanton

Norfolk is one of the best places in the nation to tuck into fish and chips, with three places in the running to be named the UK's best. 

The National Fish and Chip Awards 2023 has announced its 40 finalists for the Fish and Chip Takeaway of the Year category.

Featured in the list from Norfolk are Grosvenor Fish Bar in Norwich, French's Fish Shop in Wells-next-the-Sea and Fishers of Hunstanton.

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar, which has been announced as the top

Christian Motta with fish and chips from Grosvenor Fish Bar. - Credit: copyright: Archant 2014

The overall winner will be unveiled at a ceremony in London on February 28, 2023. 

The finalists were chosen after a rigorous judging process, with criteria including good customer service and sustainability. 

Andrew Crook, president of The National Federation of Fish Friers, said: “It is no secret that the industry is facing some challenges.

“That said, this industry is built upon British stoicism and with spirit and determination we are committed to supporting our members and seeing through tough times."

The National Fish and Chip Awards has been celebrating the nation’s favourite dish for more than 30 years.

