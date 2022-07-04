Norfolk fish and chip shop named one of the 10 best in the UK

Fishers of Hunstanton has been named one of the UK's best fish and chip shops. - Credit: Supplied by Fishers of Hunstanton

With the summer season now in full swing, a fish and chip shop on the Norfolk coast has been given a big boost by being named one of the UK's best.

Fishers of Hunstanton features in a list of the country's top 10 for 2022 in The Sunday Times and it is the only chippy included in East Anglia.

With an estimated 10,500 in the UK, journalist Chris Haslam could not visit them all but asked locals to name the best two or three in their neighbourhood.

He then checked them out and ordered the cheapest option and at Fishers he got cod and chips which was £9.70.

Fishers of Hunstanton started serving fish and chips in the 1950s. - Credit: Fishers of Hunstanton

Fishers of Hunstanton, which has been serving since the 1950s, was praised for its light and crunchy batter and that you can "sit on the green overlooking the sea" or walk to Esplanade Gardens to "watch the sun set over Lincolnshire".

The Sunday Times also recently named Old Hunstanton Beach as the best in the East of England.