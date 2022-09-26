Historic pub hosting Oktoberfest with German beers, BBQ and waffles

Things to do

The Green Dragon in Wymondham is running an Oktoberfest event. - Credit: The Green Dragon

A historic pub is celebrating Oktoberfest in style with a German-themed party planned.

The Green Dragon in Church Street, Wymondham, is running the event on Saturday, October 22 from 12noon until late.

There will be a wide selection of German lagers, ales and traditional Glühwein to enjoy.

There will also be a German-themed barbecue, hot waffles and Kirsch, with live music to keep customers entertained.

Oktoberfest is coming to Wymondham. - Credit: The Green Dragon

The Green Dragon's new enclosed garden marquee will be heated at the event.

Oktoberfest was first held in 1810 in Germany to celebrate the marriage of Crown Prince Ludwig of Bavaria, the future King Ludwig I, and Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildburghausen.

The beer festival takes places annually in Munich and it is also celebrated across the world.

The Green Dragon pub is older than Oktoberfest as it dates back to the 14th century.