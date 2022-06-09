Owners of street food trailer open village store packed with local goodies

Annie Vanstone at her new shop Squidgy and Moo in East Rudham selling local produce. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Forget big brands as a newly-opened village store is all about celebrating the bountiful Norfolk produce on its doorstep.

Squidgy and Moo has opened in Bakers Court in East Rudham, near Fakenham, and is run by couple Annie Vanstone with help from partner Adam Clayton.

Sharrington Strawberries, Mrs Temple's cheese, West Rudham asparagus, local jam and honey at Squidgy and Moo.

The pair also run street food business Fanny Adams Catering in a trailer, offering 'funky' flatbreads and sides across Norfolk and Mr Clayton takes charge of this.

The couple's latest venture is named after the nickname they had for their son Raffi when he was a baby (Squidgy) and one of their friend's sons Marley (Moo).

Annie Vanstone at her new village store Squidgy and Moo in the former home of Nanny P's Small Farm Shop.

They wanted a name that was quirky and would stand out and East Rudham Village Store didn't suit their ambitious plans for the business.

Squidgy and Moo has opened in the former home of Nanny P's Small Farm Shop and the pair knew the owner as they live in the village and heard she wanted to retire.

Local asparagus at new shop Squidgy and Moo in East Rudham.

Their new village store with a twist is packed with local goodies including jams, honeys, bread, loads of cheeses, coffee, herbs and plants, Sharrington strawberries, samphire, asparagus and natural soaps.

Miss Vanstone said: "We want to create a communal hub with as much local produce as possible, tapping into what is on our doorstep.

Smudge bundles for air purifying at Squidgy and Moo.

"Nowadays people are a lot more conscious of where their food comes from and this is a reflection of that and we want to support small businesses to put them in the limelight.

"We are also working towards getting a refill station which will be plastic free and eventually we want to do seafood like Cromer crabs."

Annie Vanstone at her new shop Squidgy and Moo which she hopes will become a communal hub.

Since opening over the jubilee weekend, the shop, which is off Bagthorpe Road, has been very well received by people in the village.

Miss Vanstone added: "People were really excited and a lot of locals came on the opening weekend with happy faces.

Tea gift sets at the new shop Squidgy and Moo in East Rudham.

"I have also very much made a point of asking people what they want to see in the shop and want the customers to have input."

Squidgy and Moo has parking and is open Monday to Saturday 8am to 4pm.