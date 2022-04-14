News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk pub named one of top 100 places to eat in the UK

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:46 AM April 14, 2022
Food from Sculthorpe Mill, near Fakenham, in north Norfolk, which has been awarded a Bib Gourmand by the Michelin Guide.

Sculthorpe Mill prides itself on creating dishes that celebrate Norfolk's abundance of amazing produce. - Credit: AW PR

A Norfolk pub which recently debuted in The Michelin Guide has been celebrated once more. 

SquareMeal, an independent restaurant guide, has listed Sculthorpe Mill, near Fakenham, at number 76 on its annual list of the UK's top 100 restaurants.

Elliot Ketley (L), with Siobhan (M) and Caitriona Peyton (R)

Elliot Ketley (L), with Siobhan (M) and Caitriona Peyton (R) - Credit: AW PR

Sculthorpe Mill reopened under new owners and sisters Siobhan and Caitriona Peyton last summer after a refurbishment, with Elliot Ketley the head chef. 

The list is compiled using a combination of the opinions of SquareMeal critics and thousands of diner votes. 

The Sculthorpe Mill listing said: "Properly good pubs deserve the correct recognition in our book, which is why picturesque pub Sculthorpe Mill made it into our top 100. 

Sculthorpe Mill near Fakenham in north Norfolk.

Sculthorpe Mill is located near Fakenham. - Credit: AW PR

"Discover comforting but refined British dishes, an excellent wine list and a south-facing garden perfect for dining on summer evenings."

Earlier this year it was also named one of the 2022 recipients of the Michelin Bib Gourmand award, which celebrates good quality and good value cooking. 

Siobhan Peyton said: "We are super pleased to be in the top 100 restaurants as we are a pub that tries to do really good food with a focus on local produce. 

"It is amazing for the team and a great boost coming into the Easter bank holiday." 

SquareMeal's top restaurant in the UK for 2022 is Osip in Somerset.

