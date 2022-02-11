Norfolk restaurant lands prestigious Michelin award

Sculthorpe Mill near Fakenham has been given an award by the Michelin Guide. - Credit: AW PR

Sculthorpe Mill near Fakenham has been named one of the 2022 recipients of the Michelin Bib Gourmand award.

Started in 1997, the award is used to highlight restaurants offering great food at competitive prices.

Sculthorpe Mill was one of 16 restaurants added to the list of recipients in the UK and Ireland this year.

The Michelin Guide said: "Sisters Siobhan and Caitriona Peyton have taken over this striking former mill, set beside the River Wensum, and have brought it bang up-to-date, with a chic, contemporary interior, a modish bar, bright, beamed rooms and roaring fires.

"Choose from the bar menu or the ingredient-led à la carte; dishes are well-judged and flavoursome, and include plenty of options for vegetarians.

The Michelin Guide complimented the restaurant's waterside terrace. - Credit: AW PR

"The waterside terrace with its outside kitchen is the perfect spot come summer – and you can sleep it all off in one of six contemporary bedrooms."

The restaurant joins two other Norfolk restaurants be awarded the title - the Gunton Arms and the Wiveton Bell.

Elliot Ketley, executive chef at the Fakenham spot, said: "The Bib Gourmand was a completely unexpected surprise and one we are thrilled about.

"We have a real focus on producing dishes at The Mill that celebrate the abundance of amazing Norfolk produce in a simple and clean way, giving value for money to our customers.

Executive chef Elliot Ketley (right) said the award was an "unexpected surprise". - Credit: AW PR

"The award today is real testament to our fantastic staff and suppliers."

The Bib Gourmand award is just one of The Mill's accolades, having been named one of the best places to stay by The Sunday Times.

Wayne Palmer, the general manager, said: "Quality food and value for money are benchmarks of the Michelin Bib Gourmand and that is what we are becoming known for since we opened last summer.

Sculthorpe Mill prides itself on creating dishes that celebrate Norfolk's abundance of amazing produce. - Credit: AW PR

"From one of chef’s delicious sausage rolls from our bar menu up to locally reared pork rib-eyes, and the outrageous knickerbocker glory, there is something for everyone here and that is what we set out to do.

"We have developed a strong team in the eight months since we opened and I could not be more proud of what we have achieved and how excited we are for the future."