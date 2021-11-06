News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Owners of Norfolk farm open shop inside a shipping container

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:00 AM November 6, 2021
Jessica Clements at her new farm shop in a shipping container at The Little Norfolk Farm in Horsford.

Jessica Clements at her new farm shop in a shipping container at The Little Norfolk Farm in Horsford, where they also deliver veg boxes. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The owners of a Norfolk farm which previously focused on just eggs have thought outside the box and diversified with a new shop and a range of events. 

Oakland Organic Eggs in Horsford has been renamed The Little Norfolk Farm to reflect the changing nature of the business since the start of the pandemic.

Veg boxes at The Little Norfolk Farm in Horsford.

Veg boxes at The Little Norfolk Farm in Horsford. - Credit: Denise Bradley

It has been run by couple Jessica Clements and Ashley Lawrence for the last three years and during the first lockdown they started doing fruit and vegetable delivery boxes.

In summer 2020 they also launched the Oakland Outdoors street food event, which has proved a huge hit, and the pair recently started doing farmers' markets. 

Jessica Clements with her organic eggs at her new farm shop in a shipping container.

Jessica Clements with her organic eggs at her new farm shop in a shipping container at The Little Norfolk Farm in Horsford. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Their latest venture has been to convert a shipping container into a farm shop, which sells fruit and vegetables, Stokes Sauces, dairy products, flour, biscuits, meat from Keeler's Butchers in Horsford and, of course, their eggs. 

It is a greengrocer-style shop where people can take as much or as little as they need. 

Miss Clements, 36, said: "We have been open for four weeks and the response has been absolutely fantastic.

Jessica Clements with her organic eggs at her new farm shop in a shipping container.

Jessica Clements with her organic eggs at her new farm shop in a shipping container at The Little Norfolk Farm in Horsford. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"As such a small farm we have to think outside the box about what the community needs.

"We wanted to rename [to The Little Norfolk Farm] so people know we aren't just eggs anymore and to cover all the bits and bobs we do." 

While the Oakland Outdoors event has temporarily stopped while they convert one of the barns so it can be held indoors over the winter, a Christmas craft and farmers' market is taking place on Sunday, November 28.

A Christmas hamper at The Little Norfolk Farm in Horsford.

A Christmas hamper at The Little Norfolk Farm in Horsford. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

It will run from 11am until 3pm with 50 stalls from Norfolk businesses, selling everything from wax melts to chocolate.

There will be free entry and parking and street food trucks Burger Jam, Durban Grill and The Potato Pod. 

Miss Clements added: "Once we have got a bit of practice in we would like to do a monthly farmers' market in the summer." 

The farm shop is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9am to 12pm and weekends 9am to 2pm - order veg boxes at thelittlenorfolkfarm.co.uk

