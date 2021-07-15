Summer-long street food event at Norfolk farm a 'massive hit'

Published: 5:51 PM July 15, 2021

An egg farm is offering a cracking evening out for all ages this summer, with street food vendors in a five-acre field.

Oakland Outdoors is running every Saturday until August 28 at Oakland Organic Eggs Ltd in Horsford and it has free entry and parking, with four local food businesses and a bar.

While the vendors vary each week, which has previously included Harry's Soul Train, Zaks and Phat Khao, The Waffle Wagon is there most of the time.

Oakland Outdoors runs every Saturday, with four local street food vendors each time - pictured is Zaks. - Credit: Jessica Clements

It launched last summer and returned at the start of July this year by popular demand and opens at 3pm, with the bar closing at 11pm, with 300 to 350 people going each week.

Jessica Clements, 36, who took on the farm three years ago with partner Ashley Lawrence, said: "Being a small, family-run farm we have to adapt and think about what to do next to make ends meet.

"For us, it is not all about our bank balance as our kids love it here and it is definitely a way of life.

"My little sister Jeni does marketing and the local pub was closed for a refurbishment last year and we have friends in the village who were desperate to take their kids out somewhere.

There are hay bales for groups to sit on at Oakland Outdoors. - Credit: Jessica Clements

"Our friends at Harry's Soul Train did our first pop-up and it went from there.

"It has been such a massive hit with people and we have ramped it up a bit this year."

There are hay bales in the field for people to sit on and visitors are welcome to bring their own games and entertainment, which has included badminton and footballs previously.

The Pig Pen with hay for children to play in at Oakland Outdoors. - Credit: Jessica Clements

There is also an area called the Pig Pen, where there is hay for children to play in.

Miss Clements added: "We have seen so many new faces this year and last week some people came from Hunstanton for a family reunion."

During the first lockdown, the couple also started doing fruit and vegetable home delivery, which was hugely successful and on their busiest day in 2020 they did 250 orders in a day.

You can order for Monday, Wednesday and Friday at oaklandorganiceggs.co.uk where you can use the postcode checker.

See each week's vendors on the 'Oakland Outdoors' Facebook page and the address is Oakland Organic Eggs, Sandy Lane, Horsford, NR10 3FB.