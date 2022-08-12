7 seaside pubs with outdoor spaces to visit in Norfolk
- Credit: Supplied by the White Horse
Picture a sunny day with blue skies, the sea breeze on your face and a pint in your hand.
Well you’ll find just that at these seafront pubs with outdoor spaces in Norfolk.
1. The Pier Hotel
Where: The Pier Hotel, Harbour’s Mouth, Gorleston, NR31 6PL
This Pier Hotel has an on-site bar with outdoor seating which overlooks the vast sands of Gorleston beach and the promenade.
If you need any more reason to visit, it was also the backdrop to the film Yesterday, directed by Danny Boyle.
There’s a massive selection of wines, spirits and beers, including local and regional real ales and a bar food menu with hot and cold dishes.
2. The Crown
Most Read
- 1 Revealed: Why wasps chase you and how to get rid of them this summer
- 2 Film crews for Paramount crime series to visit ANOTHER Norfolk village
- 3 Six fire crews battle large field blaze in south Norfolk
- 4 Woman stabbed in neck and arm in city park
- 5 Anger as 'rollercoaster' appears at bottom of woman's garden
- 6 Here's when parents can get complimentary tickets to BeWILDerwood
- 7 Major incident in city after reports of stabbing
- 8 Range Rover hit by train after straying onto level crossing
- 9 Thieves run off with alcohol worth nearly £5,000 from Tesco
- 10 Mum's warning after children almost stung by jellyfish
Where: Lifeboat Plain, East Cliff, Sheringham, NR26 8BQ
The Crown is favourite among locals and visitors to Sheringham.
It has a huge outdoor area which overlooks the beach, where you can enjoy favourite beers, wines, gins and cocktails in the sun.
The pub offers a calendar packed full of events and big screen TVs to watch the sport.
3. The Ship Inn
Where: The Ship Inn, 21 Beach Road, Mundesley, NR11 8BQ
Set overlooking the golden sands of Mundesley Beach, The Ship Inn is the perfect destination for eating, drinking and relaxing.
Dating back 300 years, it is believed to be one of the oldest pubs on the Norfolk coast.
It also has a giant beachside garden where food and drink can be enjoyed while watching the waves crash.
4. The Salthouse Dun Cow
Where: Purdy Street, Salthouse, Norfolk, NR25 7XA
An equally stunning view can be seen at the Dun Cow, but instead of a sandy beach you can admire the salt marshes.
It described itself as a "proper pub" with a great range of ales and wines to wet your whistle after a long coastal walk.
The pub also offers "delicious" food using local produce and a "great pint".
5. Reefs Bar
Where: Beach Road, Sea Palling, NR12 0AL
This beach bar offers a wide selection of beer, wine and spirits along with bar meals and snacks.
There is a large outdoor seating area and dogs are welcome after a run along the sand.
Reefs bar also offers carveries on Sundays as well as karaoke and bingo evenings.
6. The White Horse
Where: Main Road, Brancaster Staithe, King's Lynn, PE31 8BY
The White Horse Inn is situated on the marshland coastline at Brancaster Staithe, in an area of outstanding natural beauty.
The "sun-soaked" restaurant and terrace overlooks the lobster pots, oyster beds and saltmarshes out to Scolt Head Island and the sea beyond.
Drinks are served outside all year round with heaters and baskets of blankets for chillier evenings.
During the summer the pub also hosts events at the edge of the marsh such as gin cocktail evenings and lobster barbecues.
7. The Golden Fleece
Where: The Quay, Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk, NR23 1AH
The Golden Fleece is a family and dog-friendly pub "serving really good food" right on the quay in the beautiful coastal town of Wells.
It offers some of the most spectacular views along the North Norfolk Coast across the harbour, over the stunning marshes and out to sea.
Along with its food menu there are changing seasonal specials, all made with locally sourced produce.