7 seaside pubs with outdoor spaces to visit in Norfolk

An aerial view of the White Horse at Brancaster Staithe - Credit: Supplied by the White Horse

Picture a sunny day with blue skies, the sea breeze on your face and a pint in your hand.

Well you’ll find just that at these seafront pubs with outdoor spaces in Norfolk.

1. The Pier Hotel

The Pier Hotel offers outdoor seating with views of Gorleston beach - Credit: Archant

Where: The Pier Hotel, Harbour’s Mouth, Gorleston, NR31 6PL

This Pier Hotel has an on-site bar with outdoor seating which overlooks the vast sands of Gorleston beach and the promenade.

If you need any more reason to visit, it was also the backdrop to the film Yesterday, directed by Danny Boyle.

There’s a massive selection of wines, spirits and beers, including local and regional real ales and a bar food menu with hot and cold dishes.

2. The Crown

The Crown in Sheringham - Credit: The Crown

Where: Lifeboat Plain, East Cliff, Sheringham, NR26 8BQ

The Crown is favourite among locals and visitors to Sheringham.

It has a huge outdoor area which overlooks the beach, where you can enjoy favourite beers, wines, gins and cocktails in the sun.

The pub offers a calendar packed full of events and big screen TVs to watch the sport.

3. The Ship Inn

Where: The Ship Inn, 21 Beach Road, Mundesley, NR11 8BQ

Set overlooking the golden sands of Mundesley Beach, The Ship Inn is the perfect destination for eating, drinking and relaxing.

Dating back 300 years, it is believed to be one of the oldest pubs on the Norfolk coast.

It also has a giant beachside garden where food and drink can be enjoyed while watching the waves crash.

4. The Salthouse Dun Cow

Where: Purdy Street, Salthouse, Norfolk, NR25 7XA

An equally stunning view can be seen at the Dun Cow, but instead of a sandy beach you can admire the salt marshes.

It described itself as a "proper pub" with a great range of ales and wines to wet your whistle after a long coastal walk.

The pub also offers "delicious" food using local produce and a "great pint".

5. Reefs Bar

Reefs Bar in Sea Palling - Credit: Google

Where: Beach Road, Sea Palling, NR12 0AL

This beach bar offers a wide selection of beer, wine and spirits along with bar meals and snacks.

There is a large outdoor seating area and dogs are welcome after a run along the sand.

Reefs bar also offers carveries on Sundays as well as karaoke and bingo evenings.

6. The White Horse

The White Horse, Brancaster Staithe - Credit: IAN BURT

Where: Main Road, Brancaster Staithe, King's Lynn, PE31 8BY

The White Horse Inn is situated on the marshland coastline at Brancaster Staithe, in an area of outstanding natural beauty.

The "sun-soaked" restaurant and terrace overlooks the lobster pots, oyster beds and saltmarshes out to Scolt Head Island and the sea beyond.

Drinks are served outside all year round with heaters and baskets of blankets for chillier evenings.

During the summer the pub also hosts events at the edge of the marsh such as gin cocktail evenings and lobster barbecues.

7. The Golden Fleece

The Golden Fleece in Wells - Credit: Google

Where: The Quay, Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk, NR23 1AH

The Golden Fleece is a family and dog-friendly pub "serving really good food" right on the quay in the beautiful coastal town of Wells.

It offers some of the most spectacular views along the North Norfolk Coast across the harbour, over the stunning marshes and out to sea.

Along with its food menu there are changing seasonal specials, all made with locally sourced produce.