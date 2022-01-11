News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Thai street food truck a big hit and already 'chocka' with 2022 bookings

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 2:07 PM January 11, 2022
Chefs and friends David Carter and Ryan Galvin have set up Thai street food takeaway Phat Khao in a converted horse trailer.

Friends David Carter and Ryan Galvin set up Phat Khao a year ago and it has been very popular. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

After just a year in business, Phat Khao Thai street food truck has built up a big following across Norfolk and is already booked up for the summer.

Friends Ryan Galvin, 39, from Briston, and David Carter, 36, from Frettenham, started touring towns and villages across the county in January 2021 in a converted horse trailer.

Phat Khao, a play on word as egg fried rice is khao phat in the Thai language, serves a range of curries, pad Thai noodles and sides.

There are a range of starters and mains on offer from new Thai takeaway Phat Khao. 

A selection of dishes on offer from Phat Khao street food truck. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

It was an immediate hit and throughout last summer was booked for events including Junkyard Market in Norwich, The Ffolkes Street Feast and Feast in the Park at the Holkham Estate.

Rebecca Galvin, Mr Galvin's wife who takes care of marketing, said: "It has been brilliant and at the end of last year we contacted everyone we worked with and they rebooked us for this year and we are fully booked for this summer.

"We are starting our village and town pop-ups again at the end of this week and have even more dates, we are chocka."

See upcoming dates on the @phat_khao Instagram page. 

Food and Drink
Norfolk

