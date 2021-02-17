New Thai food van touring Norfolk towns and villages

Video

Published: 7:00 AM February 17, 2021

Chefs and friends David Carter and Ryan Galvin have set up Thai street food takeaway Phat Khao in a converted horse trailer. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Two chefs have teamed up to launch a Thai takeaway inside a converted horse trailer and it is popping up at various locations in Norfolk.

Phat Khao is a new venture from friends Ryan Galvin, 38, from Langham, and David Carter, 35, from Frettenham, who have both spent their careers working in pubs.

With the pub industry heavily affected by coronavirus, Mr Carter, who also started Feast street food van during the first lockdown, decided to set up a Thai food business as Mr Galvin, who is half-Thai, had previously taught him how to cook it authentically.

There are a range of starters and mains on offer from new Thai takeaway Phat Khao. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Mr Galvin then became his business partner for Phat Khao and after purchasing a horse trailer in November, the pair converted it into a vintage-style Thai takeaway.

In January, the pair began doing pop ups outside village halls and pubs in Norwich and the surrounding areas, with pre-orders encouraged.

Mr Galvin's wife Rebecca, who is in charge or marketing, said: "As they are both chefs they wanted to put a modern twist on the menu and It has been really popular and everyone seems to love it.

"The name is a play on word as we go to Thailand quite a lot and my kids love egg fried rice which is called khao phat."

All main dishes are served with rice and it is authentic Thai food with a modern twist. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

On offer is a choice of starters, which are chicken satay, Thai fishcakes or vegetable spring rolls, and the mains are chicken panang curry, vegetable massaman curry, sweet and sour chicken, garlic chicken in oyster sauce with crispy garlic and pad Thai noodles, which are all served with rice.

Customers can also get a meal deal with a mixed starter, a main, pad Thai and prawn crackers for £15.

Ryan Galvin serves customers from the Phat Khao takeaway van. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

The Phat Khao team is now looking ahead to the summer, with bookings already secured for various events and plans to offer private hire.

Mrs Galvin said: "The world has changed a lot and it will be a long time before things gets back to normal.

The Phat Khao Thai takeaway has been created inside a converted horse trailer. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

"We all have to adapt and street food seems like the way forward."

See upcoming pop ups at @phat_khao on Instagram or on the Phat Khao Facebook page.