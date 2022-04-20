Sainsbury's to close three cafés in Norfolk this week

Three of Norfolk's Sainsbury's cafes are to close on Friday (April 22). - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Three Sainsbury's cafés in Norfolk are to close later this week as the supermarket transforms its food and drink offering.

The cafés at stores in Brazen Gate and Pound Lane in Norwich and the Forest Retail Park branch in Thetford are due to close on Friday, April 22.

Following a trial of a new food hall format called The Restaurant Hall, Sainsbury's will open 30 new restaurant hubs in partnership with Boparan Restaurant Group (BRG).

The supermarket also confirmed that 30 Starbucks sites will open across its stores

But the cafés at the King's Lynn Hardwick store and the Longwater Lane branch near Norwich will be remain open.

When announcing the closure of the 200 cafés across the UK earlier this year, Simon Roberts, Sainsbury's chief executive officer, said: "We have spoken to all colleagues affected by these changes and are absolutely committed to supporting them in any way we can during this uncertain time.

"Of course, we understand this is very unsettling for our colleagues, but we must keep adapting our business to make sure we are offering customers the best possible food and drink at affordable prices.”