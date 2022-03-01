Sainsbury's set to close three cafés at Norfolk stores

Three of Norfolk's Sainsbury's cafes are set for closure. - Credit: PA

Three Sainsbury's cafés in Norfolk are set to close after the supermarket announced new plans to transform its eat-in and takeaway food and drink offer.

Following a successful trial of a new food hall format called The Restaurant Hall, Sainsbury's will open 30 new restaurant hubs in partnership with Boparan Restaurant Group (BRG).

In addition to this, supermarket bosses confirmed 30 Starbucks sites will open across its stores, as it announced the closures of 200 cafés across the UK this spring.

The Norfolk cafés which are set for closure are:

Norwich, Brazen Gate

Norwich, Pound Lane

Thetford

But King's Lynn Hardwick and the Longwater Lane in Norwich stores' cafes will be remaining open.

Around 2,000 people across the UK are likely to be impacted because of the changes.

People affected will be prioritised for vacant roles in Sainsbury’s stores and will be encouraged to explore alternative roles within the wider business.

Simon Roberts, Sainsbury's chief executive officer, said: “As we go through this period of transition, we have taken the difficult decision to close 200 of our cafés next month.

"We have spoken to all colleagues affected by these changes today and are absolutely committed to supporting them in any way we can during this uncertain time.

"Of course, we understand this is very unsettling for our colleagues, but we must keep adapting our business to make sure we are offering customers the best possible food and drink at affordable prices.”