Two Norfolk restaurants win at national food awards
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Two restaurants in Norfolk have been recognised among the best places to eat in the country.
Restaurants in Wells and Norwich scooped prizes at the Food Awards England 2022.
Wells Crab House in Freeman Street was named Best Seafood Establishment in the Midlands and Benedicts in St Benedicts Street in the city took the title of Best Restaurant in the East.
The awards honour the best food professionals in the country and businesses are voted into the finals by the public.
Husband-and-wife team Scott and Kelly Dougal, who run Wells Crab House, went to the ceremony at the Mercure Piccadilly Hotel in Manchester on Monday, June 6.
Mr Dougal said: "We are really honoured to have won.
"It was a really fun evening and it was great to meet lots of other people in hospitality across the country."
Mr and Mrs Dougal started Wells Crab House in 2016 having previously worked for other hospitality businesses.
The pair specialise in seafood and champion locally-sourced produce, with the menu changing monthly.
Mrs Dougal added: "Doing our own thing was the best decision we made.
"The award is a testament to our staff's hard work and we wouldn't be a success without a good team.
"We have such a loyal following and repeat customers returning to try our ever-changing menu which we really value.
"We were also in the running for Best Restaurant in the East but as we were up against Benedicts we knew we had no chance.
"They are one of our favourites so we are really happy they won."
Benedicts chef-patron Richard Bainbridge said it was "an incredible achievement" to have won Best Restaurant in the East.
"What an incredible achievement for our independently-owned restaurant to have won this award," he said. "Our staff work so hard so it is lovely to get national recognition for everyone's efforts."
A number of other Norfolk restaurants were also nominated for awards.
Jorges and Middletons in Norwich and The Ingham Swan near Stalham were also in the running to be named the Best Restaurant in the East.