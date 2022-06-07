News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two Norfolk restaurants win at national food awards

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:33 PM June 7, 2022
Scott Dougal, one of the owners of Wells Crab House.

Wells Crab House won Best Seafood Establishment in the Midlands at the Food Awards England 2022 - Credit: Danielle Booden

Two restaurants in Norfolk have been recognised among the best places to eat in the country.

Restaurants in Wells and Norwich scooped prizes at the Food Awards England 2022.

Wells Crab House in Freeman Street was named Best Seafood Establishment in the Midlands and Benedicts in St Benedicts Street in the city took the title of Best Restaurant in the East.

The awards honour the best food professionals in the country and businesses are voted into the finals by the public.

Scott and Kelly at Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Scott and Kelly at Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa - Credit: Archant

Husband-and-wife team Scott and Kelly Dougal, who run Wells Crab House, went to the ceremony at the Mercure Piccadilly Hotel in Manchester on Monday, June 6.

Mr Dougal said: "We are really honoured to have won.

"It was a really fun evening and it was great to meet lots of other people in hospitality across the country."

Mr and Mrs Dougal started Wells Crab House in 2016 having previously worked for other hospitality businesses.

The pair specialise in seafood and champion locally-sourced produce, with the menu changing monthly. 

Mrs Dougal added: "Doing our own thing was the best decision we made.

"The award is a testament to our staff's hard work and we wouldn't be a success without a good team.

A big seafood platter made at Wells Crab House. Picture: Danielle Booden

A big seafood platter made at Wells Crab House. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

"We have such a loyal following and repeat customers returning to try our ever-changing menu which we really value.

"We were also in the running for Best Restaurant in the East but as we were up against Benedicts we knew we had no chance.

"They are one of our favourites so we are really happy they won."

Benedicts wins Restaurant of the Year East at Food Awards England 2022

Benedicts' head chef Ashley Williamson and restaurant manager Luara Santos collecting their award for Restaurant of the Year East at the Food Awards England 2022. - Credit: Oceanic Events

Benedicts chef-patron Richard Bainbridge said it was "an incredible achievement" to have won Best Restaurant in the East.

"What an incredible achievement for our independently-owned restaurant to have won this award," he said. "Our staff work so hard so it is lovely to get national recognition for everyone's efforts."

A number of other Norfolk restaurants were also nominated for awards.

Jorges and Middletons in Norwich and The Ingham Swan near Stalham were also in the running to be named the Best Restaurant in the East.


