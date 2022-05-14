'Ecstatic and surprised' - Crab restaurant nominated for national awards
- Credit: Archant
The owner of a much-loved Norfolk restaurant has spoken of her surprise and excitement after the business was nominated for a number of awards.
Wells Crab House has been nominated for Best Seafood Restaurant and Best Restaurant at the Food Awards England 2022.
The eatery will first compete with businesses in the East category for Best Restaurant, where if it wins it will then face off against the rest of the country.
For the Best Seafood Restaurant category, it will compete in the Midlands division before going up against the rest of the country if it wins.
Co-owner Kelly Dougal, who has run the restaurant for six years with her husband Scott, said they did not even know the awards existed before winning in the East category in 2019.
She said: "This time we're ecstatic but we're also surprised as we didn't even know we'd been nominated, but it's a real pleasure.
"It's great that we've carried on achieving after lockdown.
"I think it's probably one of our regulars who has voted for us."
Mrs Dougal said one of the best things about being nominated for the Best Restaurant award was the opportunity to compete alongside one of her favourite places to eat.
She said: "Being up against Benedicts is a real honour, I think they're a real gem."
Following the nomination, she said she wanted to thank the restaurant's customers and staff.
Mrs Dougal added: "It's great to see that our hard work is paying off, it's really rewarding.
"Both our staff and customers have been amazing and we can't thank them enough."
Wells Crab House will compete alongside Middletons, Benedicts, and Jorge's Restaurant in Norwich, as well as The Ingham Swan in the Best Restaurant category.
The Willows Café Bistro in Norwich and Shelly's Bistro in Swaffham have also been nominated for awards this year.