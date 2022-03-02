Two Norfolk restaurants awarded prestigous national accolade

Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones at the Dial House, Reepham, which has earned its third AA rosette. - Credit: Jamie Honeywood

Two restaurants in Norfolk have earned further national acclaim after both winning a third AA rosette.

The Dial House and The Ingham Swan are among the 15 restaurants to win a third rosette from the AA at a ceremony on March 2.

Establishments to receive the accolade are considered outstanding restaurants achieving standards which demand national recognition well beyond their local area.

About The Dial House in Reepham, the AA said: "Occupying a splendid Georgian house, The Dial House offers a series of character spaces in which to dine, running from a chandelier-hung main dining room to a garden room with a terrace, and a cellar with bare brick walls.

The Dial House is owned by Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones who own Norwich restaurant Farmyard which also has three AA rosettes. - Credit: Farmyard

"Wherever you choose, expect sparky modern cooking from a kitchen that likes to bang the drum for regional ingredients.

"There's a very relaxed and informal atmosphere, but with professional and attentive service.

"Go for the beautiful tender pork belly which almost melts in the mouth – lovely crisp skin, flavoursome carrots and the tartness of the rhubarb that complemented the dish.

"The two side dishes are extremely good; Norfolk greens with a salsa verde and triple-cooked chips."

It is the second restaurant owned by couple Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones to receive three AA rosettes, with Norwich's Farmyard earning the accolade last year.

The Ingham Swan near Stalham has received its third AA rosette. - Credit: Archant

In a social media post, The Ingham Swan said: "We've joined the A-list of the UK’s top restaurants after being awarded three rosettes in this year’s coveted AA rankings.

"This accolade is not only massive for us as a restaurant but also for Norfolk as it continues to cement its position as a leading food destination.

"We’re proud to be part of such an incredible food scene.

"With your help, we’ve taken The Ingham Swan from reopening after our devastating fire to three rosettes in three years, so perhaps three really is a magic number.

"This accolade is testament to our team, our loyal customers and our suppliers. It’s a team effort on all fronts.

"Thank you to everyone for playing your part - we’re truly humbled."

Daniel Smith, chef proprietor at the Ingham Swan. - Credit: Archant

The Stalham restaurant is also featured in the 2022 Michelin Guide.

The allocation of multiple rosettes is determined by one or more visits by an AA inspector to a hotel or restaurant.