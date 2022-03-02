News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Food & Drink

Two Norfolk restaurants awarded prestigous national accolade

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 12:44 PM March 2, 2022
Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones at the Dial House, Reepham.

Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones at the Dial House, Reepham, which has earned its third AA rosette. - Credit: Jamie Honeywood

Two restaurants in Norfolk have earned further national acclaim after both winning a third AA rosette.

The Dial House and The Ingham Swan are among the 15 restaurants to win a third rosette from the AA at a ceremony on March 2.

Establishments to receive the accolade are considered outstanding restaurants achieving standards which demand national recognition well beyond their local area.

About The Dial House in Reepham, the AA said: "Occupying a splendid Georgian house, The Dial House offers a series of character spaces in which to dine, running from a chandelier-hung main dining room to a garden room with a terrace, and a cellar with bare brick walls.

The staff of Farmyard on St Benedicts Street Norwich, with their third AA rosette which Chef Patron Andrew Jones is holding.

The Dial House is owned by Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones who own Norwich restaurant Farmyard which also has three AA rosettes. - Credit: Farmyard

"Wherever you choose, expect sparky modern cooking from a kitchen that likes to bang the drum for regional ingredients.

"There's a very relaxed and informal atmosphere, but with professional and attentive service.

"Go for the beautiful tender pork belly which almost melts in the mouth – lovely crisp skin, flavoursome carrots and the tartness of the rhubarb that complemented the dish.

Most Read

  1. 1 All of the Norfolk streets that won the Postcode Lottery in February
  2. 2 High street chip shop shut down on emergency hygiene grounds
  3. 3 Obituary: Husband's tributes to mother-of-two, 35
  1. 4 Makeover planned for Norwich's 'unloved' central square
  2. 5 Beach hut on the market for £80,000 as prices move towards six figures
  3. 6 Refusal of 115-bed hotel at 'eyesore' site correct, says inspector
  4. 7 Couple hoping to open north Norfolk holiday let on Escape to the Country
  5. 8 Sainsbury's set to close three cafés at Norfolk stores
  6. 9 Car ends up on its roof after crash in Norfolk village
  7. 10 Multiple fire engines called to college boarding house blaze

"The two side dishes are extremely good; Norfolk greens with a salsa verde and triple-cooked chips."

It is the second restaurant owned by couple Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones to receive three AA rosettes, with Norwich's Farmyard earning the accolade last year.

The Ingham Swan in north Norfolk has re-opened after a devastating fire in 2017. Picture: Neil Didsb

The Ingham Swan near Stalham has received its third AA rosette. - Credit: Archant

In a social media post, The Ingham Swan said: "We've joined the A-list of the UK’s top restaurants after being awarded three rosettes in this year’s coveted AA rankings.

"This accolade is not only massive for us as a restaurant but also for Norfolk as it continues to cement its position as a leading food destination.

"We’re proud to be part of such an incredible food scene.

"With your help, we’ve taken The Ingham Swan from reopening after our devastating fire to three rosettes in three years, so perhaps three really is a magic number.

"This accolade is testament to our team, our loyal customers and our suppliers. It’s a team effort on all fronts.

"Thank you to everyone for playing your part - we’re truly humbled."

Chef Proprietor Daniel Smith ofThe Ingham Swan in north Norfolk which has re-opened after a devastat

Daniel Smith, chef proprietor at the Ingham Swan. - Credit: Archant

The Stalham restaurant is also featured in the 2022 Michelin Guide.

The allocation of multiple rosettes is determined by one or more visits by an AA inspector to a hotel or restaurant.

Stalham News
Reepham News

Don't Miss

Castle Meadow

Zero emission zone bid could see diesel and petrol vehicle ban in city

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
A 20 bungalow plan has been submitted for Fred Tuddenham Drive in Cawston 

Planning and Development

Neighbour opposes bungalow scheme over lack of carers

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen walk by fragments of a downed aircraft, in in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Fe

Norfolk man's mercy mission to rescue wife from Ukraine

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Police are still at the scene after a house fire in Osborne Road, Eaton. 

Norwich Live News

Police still on scene after house fire in early hours

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon