Menus and booking live for Norfolk Restaurant Week with big savings
- Credit: Supplied by The White Horse
Whet your appetite as the first menus have been released for Norfolk Restaurant Week 2022 and booking is now live.
From seafood to vegan dishes, there is something for everyone and establishments across the county will be offering fixed price set menus.
Two courses will either be £16 or £23 and three courses £20 or £29 depending on the restaurant, with many offering lunch and dinner options.
It is organised by Martin Billing, who lives in Thornham, and will run from Monday, October 31 until Friday, November 11.
These are the restaurants that have announced their menus so far, with more to be announced in the coming weeks.
- The Wildflower, Terrington St Clement
- The Partridge, Clenchwarton
- Tipsy Teapot, King’s Lynn
- Marriott’s Warehouse, King’s Lynn
- Purfleet Brasserie, King’s Lynn
- The Rathskeller, King’s Lynn
- Riverside Restaurant, King’s Lynn
- The Three Horseshoes, Roydon
- The Crown Inn, East Rudham
- The Rose & Crown, Snettisham
- The Lodge, Old Hunstanton
- Caley, Old Hunstanton
- The Mulberry Restaurant, Heacham
- The Railway Inn, Docking
- Briarfields, Titchwell
- The Jolly Sailors, Brancaster Staithe
- The White Horse, Brancaster Staithe
- Wells Crab House, Wells next the Sea
- The Globe Inn, Wells next the Sea
- The Black Lion, Walsingham
- The Wiveton Bell, Wiveton
- Back To The Garden, Letheringsett
- The King’s Head, Letheringsett
- Byfords, Holt
- The Hunworth Bell, Hunworth
- The Pigs, Edgefield
- The Grove, Cromer
- The Crown Inn, Trunch
- The White Swan, Gressenhall
- Barnham Broom, Norwich
- The Red Lion, Caston
- The Crown, Great Ellingham
- The Boars, Spooner Row
- The Chequers, Hainford
- The Kings Head, New Buckenham
- Bishops Dining Room, Norwich
- Franks Bar, Norwich
- The WinePress Restaurant at The Maids Head Hotel, Norwich
- The Georgian Townhouse, Norwich
See menus on the Norfolk Restaurant Week website, where you can see all the participating restaurants.
Booking is now open by calling the individual restaurants quoting 'Norfolk Restaurant Week'.