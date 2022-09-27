Menus and booking live for Norfolk Restaurant Week with big savings

Head to The White Horse in Brancaster during Norfolk Restaurant Week. - Credit: Supplied by The White Horse

Whet your appetite as the first menus have been released for Norfolk Restaurant Week 2022 and booking is now live.

From seafood to vegan dishes, there is something for everyone and establishments across the county will be offering fixed price set menus.

Two courses will either be £16 or £23 and three courses £20 or £29 depending on the restaurant, with many offering lunch and dinner options.

It is organised by Martin Billing, who lives in Thornham, and will run from Monday, October 31 until Friday, November 11.

The Georgian Townhouse in Norwich is one of the participating venues. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

These are the restaurants that have announced their menus so far, with more to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Wildflower, Terrington St Clement

The Partridge, Clenchwarton

Tipsy Teapot, King’s Lynn

Marriott’s Warehouse, King’s Lynn

Purfleet Brasserie, King’s Lynn

The Rathskeller, King’s Lynn

Riverside Restaurant, King’s Lynn

The Three Horseshoes, Roydon

The Crown Inn, East Rudham

The Rose & Crown, Snettisham

The Lodge, Old Hunstanton

Caley, Old Hunstanton

The Mulberry Restaurant, Heacham

The Railway Inn, Docking

Briarfields, Titchwell

The Jolly Sailors, Brancaster Staithe

The White Horse, Brancaster Staithe

Wells Crab House, Wells next the Sea

The Globe Inn, Wells next the Sea

The Black Lion, Walsingham

The Wiveton Bell, Wiveton

Back To The Garden, Letheringsett

The King’s Head, Letheringsett

Byfords, Holt

The Hunworth Bell, Hunworth

The Pigs, Edgefield

The Grove, Cromer

The Crown Inn, Trunch

The White Swan, Gressenhall

Barnham Broom, Norwich

The Red Lion, Caston

The Crown, Great Ellingham

The Boars, Spooner Row

The Chequers, Hainford

The Kings Head, New Buckenham

Bishops Dining Room, Norwich

Franks Bar, Norwich

The WinePress Restaurant at The Maids Head Hotel, Norwich

The Georgian Townhouse, Norwich

See menus on the Norfolk Restaurant Week website, where you can see all the participating restaurants.

Booking is now open by calling the individual restaurants quoting 'Norfolk Restaurant Week'.