Norfolk Restaurant Week returning for 2022 with discounts across county
- Credit: Archant
From seafood to vegan dishes, Norfolk Restaurant Week is returning later this year with discounted set menus across the county.
It will run from October 31 until November 11 and the last event was held in 2019, with two years off due to the pandemic.
The first 43 participating restaurants have been announced, with menus to be released in September.
They will either offer two courses for £16 or £23 and three courses for £20 or £29.
Martin Billing, who organises the event, said: "It is popular every year and we have really good feedback from both diners and the restaurants."
Due to issues with staffing in the hospitality industry it will be slightly smaller than previous years, with more than 80 establishments taking part in 2019.
Mr Billing, who lives in Thornham, was first inspired to launch the event after visiting New York Restaurant Week.
Most Read
- 1 Fire crews to remain at scene of nature reserve blaze overnight
- 2 Norfolk pub named one of the UK's best eateries with a view
- 3 'Help yourself' - farmer gives away tonnes of onions damaged by heatwave
- 4 Product sold at Tesco recalled due to risk of disease-causing bacteria
- 5 This is when thunderstorms will hit Norfolk this week
- 6 Norfolk village named among poshest places to live in UK
- 7 Where you will be able to see the Red Arrows over Norfolk this week
- 8 Brother and sister found dead in home were grieving beloved father
- 9 Police catch over 20 drivers speeding in 45 minutes near fatal crash site
- 10 Could some Norfolk schools be set for three-day weeks?
These are the restaurants signed up so far:
1. THE WILDFOWLER
Terrington St Clements
2. SEAFOOD BY ADAM NOBLE
King's Lynn
3. MARRIOTT’S WAREHOUSE
King's Lynn
4. THE RATHSKELLER
King's Lynn
5. RIVERSIDE RESTAURANT
King's Lynn
6. THE ANGEL
Watlington
7. THE THREE HORSESHOES
Roydon
8. CONGHAM HALL HOTEL
Grimston
9. THE CROWN INN
East Rudham
10. THE ROSE & CROWN
Snettisham
11. CALEY HALL
Old Hunstanton
12. THE LODGE
Old Hunstanton
13. BRIARFIELDS HOTEL
Titchwell
14. THE RAILWAY INN
Docking
15. THE JOLLY SAILORS
Brancaster Staithe
16. THE WHITE HORSE
Brancaster Staithe
17. WELLS CRAB HOUSE
Wells Next The Sea
18. THE BARSHAM ARMS
East Barsham
19. THE WIVETON BELL
Wiveton
20. BACK TO THE GARDEN
Letheringsett
21. THE KINGS HEAD
Letheringsett
22. BYFORDS
Holt
23. THE HUNWORTH BELL
Hunworth
24. THE PIGS
Edgefield
25. DALES HOTEL
Upper Sheringham
26. LINKS HOTEL
West Runton
27. THE GROVE
Cromer
28. THE CROWN INN
Trunch
29. SEA MARGE HOTEL
Overstrand
30. THE DIAL HOUSE
Reepham
31. THE WHITE SWAN
Gressenhall
32. THE RED LION
Caston
33. THE CROWN
Great Ellingham
34. THE BOARS
Spooner Row
35. THE CHEQUERS
Hainford
36. THE TIPSY VEGAN
Norwich
37. BISHOPS DINING ROOM
Norwich
38. FARMYARD
Norwich
39. FRANK’S BAR
Norwich
40. ST ANDREWS BREWHOUSE
Norwich
41. GEORGIAN TOWNHOUSE
Norwich
42. THE KINGS HEAD
New Buckenham
43. THE VICTORIA INN
Holkham