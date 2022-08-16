Norfolk Restaurant Week returning for 2022 with discounts across county

From seafood to vegan dishes, Norfolk Restaurant Week is returning later this year with discounted set menus across the county.

It will run from October 31 until November 11 and the last event was held in 2019, with two years off due to the pandemic.

The first 43 participating restaurants have been announced, with menus to be released in September.

They will either offer two courses for £16 or £23 and three courses for £20 or £29.

Martin Billing, who organises the event, said: "It is popular every year and we have really good feedback from both diners and the restaurants."

Due to issues with staffing in the hospitality industry it will be slightly smaller than previous years, with more than 80 establishments taking part in 2019.

Mr Billing, who lives in Thornham, was first inspired to launch the event after visiting New York Restaurant Week.

Looking out towards the sea from The White Horse in Brancaster. - Credit: Supplied by The White Horse

These are the restaurants signed up so far:

1. THE WILDFOWLER

Terrington St Clements

2. SEAFOOD BY ADAM NOBLE

King's Lynn

3. MARRIOTT’S WAREHOUSE

King's Lynn

4. THE RATHSKELLER

King's Lynn

5. RIVERSIDE RESTAURANT

King's Lynn

6. THE ANGEL

Watlington

7. THE THREE HORSESHOES

Roydon

8. CONGHAM HALL HOTEL

Grimston

9. THE CROWN INN

East Rudham

10. THE ROSE & CROWN

Snettisham

11. CALEY HALL

Old Hunstanton

12. THE LODGE

Old Hunstanton

13. BRIARFIELDS HOTEL

Titchwell

14. THE RAILWAY INN

Docking

15. THE JOLLY SAILORS

Brancaster Staithe

16. THE WHITE HORSE

Brancaster Staithe

17. WELLS CRAB HOUSE

Wells Next The Sea

18. THE BARSHAM ARMS

East Barsham

19. THE WIVETON BELL

Wiveton

20. BACK TO THE GARDEN

Letheringsett

21. THE KINGS HEAD

Letheringsett

22. BYFORDS

Holt

23. THE HUNWORTH BELL

Hunworth

24. THE PIGS

Edgefield

25. DALES HOTEL

Upper Sheringham

26. LINKS HOTEL

West Runton

27. THE GROVE

Cromer

28. THE CROWN INN

Trunch

29. SEA MARGE HOTEL

Overstrand

30. THE DIAL HOUSE

Reepham

31. THE WHITE SWAN

Gressenhall

32. THE RED LION

Caston

33. THE CROWN

Great Ellingham

34. THE BOARS

Spooner Row

35. THE CHEQUERS

Hainford

36. THE TIPSY VEGAN

Norwich

37. BISHOPS DINING ROOM

Norwich

38. FARMYARD

Norwich

39. FRANK’S BAR

Norwich

40. ST ANDREWS BREWHOUSE

Norwich

41. GEORGIAN TOWNHOUSE

Norwich

42. THE KINGS HEAD

New Buckenham

43. THE VICTORIA INN

Holkham