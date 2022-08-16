News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk Restaurant Week returning for 2022 with discounts across county

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:08 PM August 16, 2022
Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

- Credit: Archant

From seafood to vegan dishes, Norfolk Restaurant Week is returning later this year with discounted set menus across the county.

It will run from October 31 until November 11 and the last event was held in 2019, with two years off due to the pandemic.

The first 43 participating restaurants have been announced, with menus to be released in September.

They will either offer two courses for £16 or £23 and three courses for £20 or £29. 

Martin Billing, who organises the event, said: "It is popular every year and we have really good feedback from both diners and the restaurants."

Due to issues with staffing in the hospitality industry it will be slightly smaller than previous years, with more than 80 establishments taking part in 2019.

Mr Billing, who lives in Thornham, was first inspired to launch the event after visiting New York Restaurant Week.

Looking out towards the sea from The White Horse in Brancaster. 

- Credit: Supplied by The White Horse

These are the restaurants signed up so far:  

1. THE WILDFOWLER
Terrington St Clements

2. SEAFOOD BY ADAM NOBLE
King's Lynn

3. MARRIOTT’S WAREHOUSE
King's Lynn

4. THE RATHSKELLER
King's Lynn

5. RIVERSIDE RESTAURANT
King's Lynn

6. THE ANGEL
Watlington

7. THE THREE HORSESHOES
Roydon

8. CONGHAM HALL HOTEL
Grimston

9. THE CROWN INN
East Rudham

10. THE ROSE & CROWN
Snettisham

11. CALEY HALL
Old Hunstanton

12. THE LODGE
Old Hunstanton

13. BRIARFIELDS HOTEL
Titchwell

14. THE RAILWAY INN
Docking

15. THE JOLLY SAILORS
Brancaster Staithe

16. THE WHITE HORSE
Brancaster Staithe

17. WELLS CRAB HOUSE
Wells Next The Sea

18. THE BARSHAM ARMS
East Barsham

19. THE WIVETON BELL
Wiveton

20. BACK TO THE GARDEN
Letheringsett

21. THE KINGS HEAD
Letheringsett

22. BYFORDS
Holt

23. THE HUNWORTH BELL
Hunworth

24. THE PIGS
Edgefield

25. DALES HOTEL
Upper Sheringham

26. LINKS HOTEL
West Runton

27. THE GROVE
Cromer

28. THE CROWN INN
Trunch

29. SEA MARGE HOTEL
Overstrand

30. THE DIAL HOUSE
Reepham

31. THE WHITE SWAN
Gressenhall

32. THE RED LION
Caston

33. THE CROWN
Great Ellingham

34. THE BOARS
Spooner Row

35. THE CHEQUERS
Hainford

36. THE TIPSY VEGAN
Norwich

37. BISHOPS DINING ROOM
Norwich

38. FARMYARD
Norwich

39. FRANK’S BAR
Norwich

40. ST ANDREWS BREWHOUSE
Norwich

41. GEORGIAN TOWNHOUSE
Norwich

42. THE KINGS HEAD
New Buckenham

43. THE VICTORIA INN
Holkham

