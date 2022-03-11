News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in UK

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 8:45 AM March 11, 2022
Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thor

Eric's Fish and Chips in Thornham has been named one of the best fish and chip restaurants in the country. - Credit: Emily Revell.

Two fish and chip shops in Norfolk have been named among the best in the country. 

Eric's Fish and Chips in Thornham and My Plaice in Gorleston have been included in a list of the top 50 best fish and chip takeaways in the UK. 

Eric's was also named among the top 10 best fish and chip restaurants and the only one to be included from the east of England. 

The list was compiled by industry magazine Fry, which sent out mystery judges to each establishment to sample the food and assess the business.

Reece Head, competition organiser, said: "Our 50 best takeaway and 10 best restaurant winners really do represent the best in the business and they continue to showcase fish and chips as a high quality, value for money meal.”

Eric's, which also has branches in Holt and St Ives, has previously been named the second-best shop in the country by Tide in August 2021.


