North Norfolk fish and chip shop among best in the country

Published: 12:49 PM August 3, 2021

A village in north Norfolk can now lay claim to being home to the second-best fish and chip shop in the country.

Eric's Fish and Chips in Thornham was decreed the second-best by Tide, which analysed TripAdvisor data to find the best 'independent fish and chip shop' in the UK. The rankings were based on the restaurant's average rating and the number of reviews they received.

Located on Drove Orchards, Thornham Road, Eric's Fish and Chips has been in business since 2015. With two other locations in East Anglia, the popularity of the restaurant is clear.

Entrance to Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell. - Credit: Emily Revell.

Eric's aims to blend nostalgia with a modern European menu, using local ingredients to make their food "simple, fresh, and tasty".

On TripAdvisor, Eric's has 1,209 reviews with an average of four out of five stars, with more than half of these reviews rating it as 'excellent'.

Reviewer, Mary, said that "the fish was out of this world", with another commenting "what a little gem".