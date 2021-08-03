News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Food & Drink

North Norfolk fish and chip shop among best in the country

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:49 PM August 3, 2021   
Eric Snaith, owner of Eric's Fish and Chips. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Eric Snaith, owner of Eric's Fish and Chips. Picture: Neil Didsbury - Credit: Archant

A village in north Norfolk can now lay claim to being home to the second-best fish and chip shop in the country. 

Eric's Fish and Chips in Thornham was decreed the second-best by Tide, which analysed TripAdvisor data to find the best 'independent fish and chip shop' in the UK. The rankings were based on the restaurant's average rating and the number of reviews they received. 

Located on Drove Orchards, Thornham Road, Eric's Fish and Chips has been in business since 2015. With two other locations in East Anglia, the popularity of the restaurant is clear.

Entrance to Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Entrance to Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell. - Credit: Emily Revell.

Eric's aims to blend nostalgia with a modern European menu, using local ingredients to make their food "simple, fresh, and tasty".

On TripAdvisor, Eric's has 1,209 reviews with an average of four out of five stars, with more than half of these reviews rating it as 'excellent'.

You may also want to watch:

Reviewer, Mary, said that "the fish was out of this world", with another commenting "what a little gem".

Most Read

  1. 1 Brother and sister found dead in their home are named
  2. 2 'It did not deliver': Glamping site vows to improve after guests hit out
  3. 3 Man jailed for stealing underwear and sex toy from village house
  1. 4 Revealed: Siblings' bodies were found after father's death
  2. 5 Woman admits causing deaths of Norfolk couple in road crash
  3. 6 Why is it so difficult to buy bottled water?
  4. 7 'She loved planting flowers' - Tributes left at home of woman found dead
  5. 8 When are GCSE and A-level results out and how fair will grades be?
  6. 9 Dad uses son's ashes in a tattoo on his leg
  7. 10 Man dumped rubbish at beauty spot after he 'forgot to put his bins out'
Food and Drink
North Norfolk News
Fakenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An officer stands by the alleyway cordon at the back of the property where two people were found dead

Norfolk Live | Updated

Man and woman found dead in home

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
A police officer stands by the alleyway cordon at the back of a property on Middleton Crescent in Ne

Norfolk Live | Updated

Neighbours' horror after two people found dead in 'peaceful close'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Bacton gas terminal from the air. Picture; MIKE PAGE

Norfolk seaside holiday park battles Shell over solar panel plans

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
7days Performance are offering a reward of £20,000 to find a bayside blue R34 GTR which was stolen from South Norfolk.

Reward of £20,000 offered after theft of performance car worth £150,000

Sarah Hussain

person
Comments powered by Disqus