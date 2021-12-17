Landlords of village pub leaving after 'incredible four years'

The family team running the King's Head in New Buckenham are stepping down after four successful years. From left to right: Sally-Ann Leeder, Laura Lathan, Daniel Leeder, Poppy Leeder and Jenny Leeder. - Credit: Jenny Leeder

Landlords of a village pub who are stepping down after four years have thanked the community for its "phenomenal" support.

The King's Head in New Buckenham has been run by husband and wife, Jenny and Daniel Leeder, since March 2018.

The pub has received praise from CAMRA and Tripadvisor since the couple took the business on but they have now decided to to "step back and relax after an incredible four years".

Mrs Leeder, who also works as an oncology nurse, said: "We are devastated to leave. The memories we've made will stay with us forever.

"The support we've had has been phenomenal. The community took us under its wing right from the start and we are massively thankful for everyone's support.

"My husband has put his heart and soul into the business and needs to rest now and put his feet up.

"He said to me that he thought his time in the military was tough but running a pub is something else."

The King's Head at New Buckenham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

The family-run pub became a great success under the Leeders, and was included in the CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) Good Beer Guide for two consecutive years as well as gaining a certificate of excellence from Tripadvisor.

While the husband and wife team kept the bar in order, it was their son's mother-in-law, Sally-Ann Leeder, who ran the kitchen.

Mrs Leeder added: "Sally started working as a chef in the 1980s and still puts younger staff to shame with the amount of hours she puts in.

"Our food was always really popular and at one point there was a three week wait to get a table for Sunday roasts.

"We came into the pub as a family and we'll leave as a family. Our daughter is seven now and we want to have more time to spend together as a family.

"Sally's also at retirement age so the time is right to step back and relax after an incredible four years."

The Leeders' last day of trading will be on Friday, January 7.

The pub is currently on the market and is open to offers from future publicans.