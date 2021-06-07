7 of the best places to get ice cream in Norfolk

Published: 1:43 PM June 7, 2021 Updated: 2:45 PM June 7, 2021

Here are 7 places you can get your hands on the tastiest flavours in Norfolk. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Forget vanilla or strawberry, today is National Chocolate Ice Cream Day.

Here are 7 places you can get your hands on the tastiest flavours in Norfolk.

Lakenham Creamery

This year Lakenham Creamery is celebrating 100 years of its Aldous Ice Cream brand.

Aldous Traditional Ice Cream is made with fresh milk and fresh cream and is based on their original recipe from 1921 - which has been sold on Norwich Market since the 1930’s.

The business continues to sell the Aldous Ice Cream in a variety of flavours alongside their Norfolk County Dairy Ice Cream range - which has won over 120 Awards including 35 Great Taste Awards - from Stall 8 on Norwich Market, Gentleman’s Walk.

It’s Norfolk County range includes Belgium Chocolate (V) (GF), Chocolate Choc Chip (V) (GF) and Chocolate Orange (V) (GF).

To mark the milestone, this year the business has also relaunched its Aldous Creamy Pops, in collaboration with Lickety Ice in Suffolk.

For Creamy Pops or ice cream you can visit the business’s Factory Shop in Lakenham and on Stall 8, Norwich Market.

Or you can use their click and collect service by calling 01603 620970 or complete a form on their website here, http://www.lakenhamcreamery.co.uk/.

Damian Hunt, general manager at Lakenham Creamery. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Ronaldo Ice Cream

Ronaldo Ice Cream is a luxury Norfolk dairy ice cream maker based in Norwich, manufacturing the finest quality ice cream and sorbet.

The business has been operating from its Norwich factory for over 35 years.

Today they have over 60 years combined experience at work in their ice cream kitchen and their flavour list stands at over 200 recipes and counting.

Some of its chocolate flavours include double choc chip, choc fudge brownie, white chocolate and choc cappuccino and Tia Maria.

You can usually find the Ronaldo Ice Cream Barrow on London Street in Norwich or the business also offers home delivery throughout Norfolk.

For more information visit their website here, https://www.ronaldo-ices.co.uk/ or email sales@ronaldo-ices.co.uk.

Ronaldo Ice Cream in London Street. - Credit: Andrew Stone

Dann’s Farm Ice Cream

“From cow to cone in under an hour.”

The Family business in North Tuddenham, near Dereham is known for its award-winning Norfolk farmhouse ice cream.

Generations of dairy farming experience go into creating this delicious range of ice cream, along with milk from their 400-strong herd of pedigree Holstein-Friesian cows and eggs from free-range chickens.

The business prides itself on making high-quality, luxury ice cream that is big on flavour. Why not give their chocolate a go!

Customers living within a 15-mile radius of Dann’s can order online here, https://www.dannsfarm.co.uk/store/ .

If you live outside of the 15 Mile radius, please contact Dann’s direct on 01362 638116 or click here, https://www.dannsfarm.co.uk/contact/.

Dann's Farm Ice Cream - Credit: Dann's Farm Ice Cream

The Hunstanton Ice Cream Company

The Hunstanton Ice Cream Company is a family-run business in the seaside Norfolk town.

They create their very own homemade artisan ice cream using locally sourced ingredients

The business, situated on The Green in Hunstanton, has been selling ice-cream since 2004 but in 2013 they took the leap to make their own - and they haven’t looked back.

Flavours change as they make the ice cream, but you’ll be sure to find something you love.

Some of their flavours listed online include chocolate, white chocolate, mint chocolate, Ferrero Roche, Oreo crumble and Jaffa cake.

They are open from 9.30am until sunset. For more information visit their website here, https://www.hunstantonicecream.co.uk/ .

Parravani’s

Parravani’s, based in Beccles, have been making traditional Italian ice cream in Norfolk and Suffolk to recipes handed down through the family, for over 120 years.

Founded in 1898, it is the oldest independent producer of ice cream in East Anglia and the longest-established in England.

It all started with Giuseppe Parravani, who began as a small ice cream seller in the busy city streets of Norwich.

Parravani’s ice cream is carefully made to a family recipe handed down from generation to generation, to traditional batch methods, and using only the best natural ingredients, many sourced locally, but with some only available imported from Italy.

For more information or to order online visit their website here, https://www.parravanis.co.uk/.

Cafe Gelato

Café Gelato is a favourite for city goers in Norwich, selling traditional Italian gelato made fresh in store.

They offer a unique range of recipes including family favourites.

The business was recently chosen as a location for the upcoming movie starring Emma Thompson – who tried it out for herself.

In a Facebook post the business wrote: “We were lucky that Cafe Gelato has been chosen as a location for the upcoming movie "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande". It was an absolute pleasure to meet Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack! @visitnorwich.”

Dimascio Ice Cream

Located right next to the beach in Gorleston-on-Sea, Dimascio's kiosk has a range of both traditional ice cream and whippy ice cream in various flavours.

It is a family run ice cream business based near Great Yarmouth which has been trading since 1965 and is a favourite with locals.

They also have a fleet of ice cream vans which supply delicious ice cream to customers at events across Norwich, Lowestoft, Great Yarmouth and surrounding villages.

For more information visit, https://www.dimascioicecream.co.uk/.

Dimascio's Ice Cream Van. - Credit: James Bass



