Free ice cream offer for those who share 100th birthday with business
- Credit: Ella Wilkinson
A Norwich-based ice cream manufacturer is celebrating its 100th anniversary by offering free tubs to those who share a birthday with them.
Lakenham Creamery decided it would be a novel idea to offer a free tub of Aldous ice cream, the company's previous name, to those living in the Norwich area who are also celebrating the special milestone this year.
By popular demand, they have also decided to re-introduce the Aldous Creamy Pops in vanilla, strawberry and lime flavours.
Although the exact date of the anniversary is unknown, it is 100 years since the business was formed in 1921.
General manager Damian Hunt said: "In the 70s and 80s, the Creamy Pops were extremely popular. Ever since the Aldous family sold the business, we are asked regularly “when will the creamy pops be back?
"We thought the centenary year was the perfect time to re-introduce them.”
Lakenham Creamery has plans to sell the Aldous Creamy Pops from its factory shop and on its stall on the Norwich Market.
It supplies both its Aldous and Norfolk County Ice Cream to outlets across East Anglia, and into London.
Mr Hunt, who had his first taste of the business when he was 14, said: "We thought this could be a great way to get people involved in our celebration and bring some joy in such difficult times.
"I am looking forward to everyone being able to get their hands on the Creamy Pops. We’ve tried the samples and they are delicious. We will be looking to have these available to buy soon, and will be updating our social media and website as soon as they are ready."
In normal circumstances, the busiest time of the year for the business is the six weeks of summer school holidays, as well as September.
The run-up to Christmas is also typically a busy period for the company. At the moment, Mr Hunt said they are reliant on income from shops and delis due to lockdown.
Those who are 100 this year in the Norwich area can claim a free tub by calling 01603 620970 or emailing info@lakenhamcreamery.co.uk.