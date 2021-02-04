Published: 5:30 AM February 4, 2021

A Norwich-based ice cream manufacturer is celebrating its 100th anniversary by offering free tubs to those who share a birthday with them.

Lakenham Creamery decided it would be a novel idea to offer a free tub of Aldous ice cream, the company's previous name, to those living in the Norwich area who are also celebrating the special milestone this year.

Queues at Aldous Ices, which has since become Lakenham Creamery and is celebrating its 100th birthday. - Credit: Lakenham Creamery

By popular demand, they have also decided to re-introduce the Aldous Creamy Pops in vanilla, strawberry and lime flavours.

Although the exact date of the anniversary is unknown, it is 100 years since the business was formed in 1921.

Lakenham Creamery is turning 100 this year, they are bringing back the Creamery pops which were sold in the 80s to celebrate. Pictured are manager Damian Hunt and employee Amber Haylock enjoying a strawberry and lime pop. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

General manager Damian Hunt said: "In the 70s and 80s, the Creamy Pops were extremely popular. Ever since the Aldous family sold the business, we are asked regularly “when will the creamy pops be back?

The very popular Aldous Ices van at Norwich Market. It has since become Lakenham Creamery, and is marking its 100th birthday. - Credit: Lakenham Creamery

"We thought the centenary year was the perfect time to re-introduce them.”

Lakenham Creamery has plans to sell the Aldous Creamy Pops from its factory shop and on its stall on the Norwich Market.

The Lakenham Creamery, which used to trade under the name Aldous, are celebrating 100 years of the business this year. They have brought back the original name to celebrate. Pictured are manager Damian Hunt and employee Amber Haylock with the original vanilla ice cream. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

It supplies both its Aldous and Norfolk County Ice Cream to outlets across East Anglia, and into London.

Mr Hunt, who had his first taste of the business when he was 14, said: "We thought this could be a great way to get people involved in our celebration and bring some joy in such difficult times.

Christmas Aldous, the founder of Aldous Ices. - Credit: Lakenham Creamery

"I am looking forward to everyone being able to get their hands on the Creamy Pops. We’ve tried the samples and they are delicious. We will be looking to have these available to buy soon, and will be updating our social media and website as soon as they are ready."

Manger of Lakenham Creamery Damian Hunt is celebrating the businesses 100th birthday with their vanilla ice cream. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

In normal circumstances, the busiest time of the year for the business is the six weeks of summer school holidays, as well as September.

The run-up to Christmas is also typically a busy period for the company. At the moment, Mr Hunt said they are reliant on income from shops and delis due to lockdown.

Those who are 100 this year in the Norwich area can claim a free tub by calling 01603 620970 or emailing info@lakenhamcreamery.co.uk.

The Aldous family by their Aldous ice cream vans. - Credit: Lakenham Creamery



